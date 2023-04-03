Origin of Burns Park’s legendary log cabin’s a small Arkansas mystery





Let's call this the tale of the traveling timbers. Log cabin timbers. Specifically, those of the Heilman Cabin, the one-room log structure in North Little Rock's Burns Park.

The cabin is named for one of Pulaski County's earliest German immigrants and possibly connected to our state's first Territorial governor.

If you have been to Burns Park you've likely passed the cabin. At 4500 Arlene Laman Drive, it's across the street from a playground and a stone's throw from the Bonzai BMX track. Nearby is a hill topped by a cemetery also named for Heilman.

Not a lot is known about the cabin and cemetery's namesake, John Christian Heilman, but I have managed to piece together a few things from a variety of sources, notably a book of newspaper columns and the Pulaski County Historical Review. I've also spent some time cruising around the northern part of the county trying to figure out confusing references to Crystal Hill, but the research has led to satisfying tidbits about the state's history and geography.

So, how about we check out that cabin and cemetery? A marker next to the doorway tells us ­Heilman built the cabin about 1849. "Legend states that he fashioned the structure from hand-hewn logs salvaged from the first Territorial Governor's Mansion built c. 1819 in

the Crystal Hill area for James Miller."

We will get back to the reference to the governor's home shortly, but first let's stroll up the hill to the cemetery.

An obelisk stands atop the hill. It was erected in 1899. Someone else has visited here recently, evidenced by a single daffodil leaning against the monument.

An inscription reads: "In Memory of John Christian Heilman. A native of the Kingdom of Wurtemberg, Germany. Born Dec. 22, 1806. Died Dec. 3, 1852." Another inscription tells us his daughter, Louisa Matilda, was born Feb. 3, 1845, and died Jan. 5, 1847, a month shy of her second birthday.

A weathered inscription on the monument says it was erected in memory of settlers "whose remains are buried all over this mound."

I gaze around the area, but see no tombstones to designate specific gravesites. I call up an internet source on my phone and read that seven people are buried here, the most-recent interment being in 1886.

Apparently any tombstones that might have been here are long gone. That's possible, given the ravages of time and the prospect of vandalism. I see a nearby concrete bench that appears to have been damaged by a fallen tree and am reminded of nature's fury in reclaiming its territory.

I go home and learn a few things about Heilman in "Indelible Footprints," a collection of columns that appeared in a now defunct newspaper, The Times of North Little Rock (not to be confused with the North Little Rock Times, an automated news release aggregator, see arkansasonline.com/43media). The columns were written by Evelyn K. Eubank and compiled as a booklet in 1975. Heilman's is the first entry in the collection.

Eubank wrote that he came to the States with his parents and two brothers, settling in Louisville, Ky. At 14 he ran away from home and worked as a cabin boy on the Mississippi River, eventually coming up the Arkansas River to Arkansas Post, where he worked for a year.

Later, he had a family, acquired land and worked as a farmer. He built a cabin along a route between Little Rock and Fort Smith, near where present-day Crystal Hill Road and Arkansas 365 intersect along North Little Rock's northwestern fringe. He opened a store that sold candy, cigars and tobacco and continued to work as a farmer and a cabinetmaker.

The cabin was added to over the years, morphing into a roomy farmhouse, and stood for about 125 years. In 1975, the house, owned by Heilman's descendants, was heavily damaged by fire. The Times published photographs of the house, including a closeup of an outer wall through which part of the original cabin was visible. A caption states: "Unless the City accepts the cabin, being offered without cost, the structure may be lost to posterity."

Fortunately, the North Little Rock History Commission accepted the donation on the city's behalf. The cabin was dismantled and reassembled in Burns Park.

ACCORDING TO LEGEND

Now, a little more about that possible connection to Territorial Gov. James Miller, his home, and the elusive Crystal Hill.

It's appropriate that the marker next to the cabin's front door has the qualifying term "legend states." It might be impossible to say the timbers definitely came from Miller's place, but I have read several accounts to that effect. Whatever the case, a puzzling aspect of this story comes from references to Miller's home being at Crystal Hill.

For instance, Eubank wrote: "When the first territorial governor's mansion was torn down at Crystal Hill, John was able to purchase some of the timbers. He made a raft of them and floated them down the river to his farmland."

Let's see, Miller's old home was torn down at Crystal Hill, part of it floated downriver, and then used to build a cabin at (dramatic pause) Crystal Hill?

To further my confusion, one Saturday I accidentally came upon a roadside monument at Palarm Creek Park alongside Arkansas 365 at the Pulaski-Faulkner County line. Erected in 1936 by the National Society United States Daughters of 1812, the marker is a tribute to Miller, a hero of the War of 1812. This statement gave me pause: "This marker is erected near the site of his home on Crystal Hill." I think to myself, the Crystal Hill I'm familiar with, the one with the exit off Interstate 40, why, that's at least 10 or 12 miles away!

[Gallery not showing? Click here to see photos: arkansasonline.com/43cabin]

We'll cut to the chase: It seems at least two places have been called Crystal Hill. Besides the one in North Little Rock there was another farther up the river.

This is documented in the September 1953 issue of the Pulaski County Historical Review, in an article titled "When Governor Miller Bought Crystal Hill," by Diana Sherwood. The author went to great length in giving the section, township and range coordinates to show that the land where Miller's home once stood was bought by the federal government in 1941 and absorbed by the Maumelle Ordnance Plant. Today, friends, that's in the city of Maumelle, and as the crow flies, not far from that marker at Palarm Creek Park.

So maybe John Heilman did buy timbers from the Territorial governor's old home and float them downstream. In any case, he built a log cabin near what's now Arkansas 365 and Crystal Hill Road — and from there, about 125 years later, the timbers were moved to Burns Park and reconstructed into a cabin that looks off toward the little cemetery on the hill.

Yes, those timbers have done some traveling. Perhaps they have reached their final destination.

Sonny Rhodes is a mostly retired journalism professor who likes to walk and visit historic places.









