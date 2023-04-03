Realtors fund to bankroll grants of up to $2,000 to victims of Arkansas tornado





Arkansans affected by the tornadoes that tore through the Little Rock metro area as well as Wynne on Friday can apply for disaster grants of up to $2,000. They'll be bankrolled by a realtors association fund, officials announced Monday.

A total of $1 million has been allocated in a partnership between the Realtors Relief Foundation and Hearts & Homes of Arkansas, Inc., a charitable organization tied to the Arkansas Realtors Association, said Michael Ford, the immediate past president of the Realtors Relief Foundation.

Recipients can use the money on a house payment, rent or a hotel room, Ford said during a press conference held on the Arkansas Capitol steps.

A "command center" for disaster relief will soon be set up at the office of the Arkansas Realtors Association, he said.

A copy of the form to apply for assistance is available online at arkansasrealtors.com/consumers/hearts-and-homes.