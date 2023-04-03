Remember that messy Museum of Discovery festival with glop, slime, fog and bubbles?





In August 2016, the Museum of Discovery brightened its little corner of downtown Little Rock with a messy festival. Bubbles, slime and a white fog made of exploding dry ice, water and dish soap drew hundreds of people and their squealing children.

Little hands plowed trays of mud and slathered little faces with shaving cream. Kids learned stuff about cornstarch and dropped Mentos into soda bottles to make geysers shoot into the air.

For 2017, Messtival moved to May, and even more goop found its way into hair and ears. By 2018, the annual messy fest was famous for a lineup of attractions including Bubbletron 5000, pools of slime and the human car wash, in which kids cheerfully hosed themselves off by bumping past pool noodles hanging from a shower stall.

But after the success of 2019's event, the covid pandemic threw a wet blanket over the planet and Messtival 2020 was shelved. Then, a snowpocalypse in February 2021 delivered another bummer in the form of a water line break, killing a blue-tongued skink and causing damage that took more than six months to repair.

2022 delivered a third annul no-Messtival.

But the mess is no miss this year. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15, Messtival returns. Admission is free for museum members; nonmembers can buy tickets at $12 for adults, $10 for children. Tickets can be bought at the door or on museumofdiscovery.org.

Promised activities include the good old human car wash and mud pie kitchen, too many bubbles and lots of slime as well as water play, nature potions, oobleck (cornstarch mixed with water), spin art, salt painting, mashed potato sculptures, foam explosions, Mentos-and-soda geysers, pie throwing and something called "fruit squishing."

Keesha Bass, digital media specialist for the museum, explains that the fruit squishing "is what it sounds like."

"There's going to be a demonstration and then an activity where kids can step on fruit, squish fruit ... In the demonstration we'll have mallets," Bass says, adding, "It's just a way for kids to, essentially, play with their food and not get in trouble for it."

Rolling in slop and glistening glop without fear of punishment is the order of the day, and so a news release advises attendees to wear clothes — and shoes — that can be stained, and to have a change of clothes.

For more information, see the website or call (501) 396-7050.

[Gallery not showing? Click here to see photos: arkansasonline.com/519messtival]





















Gallery: Messtival







