OPINION | A WORD

Sneaky little game invites Arkansans to guess the word from its definitions

by Celia Storey | Today at 2:16 a.m.
Democrat-Gazette photo illustration/Celia Storey


Let's play a game of Obfuscation.

Your job is to spot the common word that fulfills these definitions. My job is to state the definitions in a way that makes you doubt your answer.

Today's word contains six letters. It's a verb that first showed up in English in the 14th century, having descended from a Middle English verb borrowed from an Anglo-French verb borrowed from Medieval Latin and hearkening back to a Latin word that's also related to the English word "finish."

? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️  To determine or identify the essential qualities or meaning of.

◼️ To set forth the meaning of.

◼️ To create with established rules or parameters.

◼️ To fix or mark the limits of.

◼️ To make distinct, clear or detailed, especially in outline.

March 27's word was "brain." I'll print today's answer April 10, but feel free to email sooner if you'd like to know now.

Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com


Print Headline: A WORD

