Special elections in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley

The following is a partial list of races and issues on the May 9 special election ballots in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's circulation area. Early voting begins May 2. The last day to register to vote in the election is April 10.
Benton County
Pea Ridge School Board
Zone 1
Ryan Heckman
Adam Yager
Rogers School Board
Zone 2
Curtis Clements
Siloam Springs School Board
Zone 3
Aric Berthold
Gary Wheat
Northwest Arkansas Community College
Millage restoration
Beaver Lake Fire District
Dues
Boone County
Bergman School Board
Position 1
Regina Chism
Don Mahler
Harrison School Board
At-large
Kelley McLaughlin
Michael Bardwell
Johnson County
Lamar School Board
Zone 3
Amiee Freeman
Bryan Warren
Logan County
Scranton School Board
Position 4
Joe Koch
Britt Schluterman
Josh Terry
Madison County
Huntsville School Board
Zone 2
Steve Brannan
Natalie Swofford
Scott County
Waldron School Board
Position 4
James Almon
Stanley Cottrell Jr.
Sebastian County
Greenwood School Board
Zone 6
Kelli Griffith-Henning
Hackett School Board
Zone 1
Patricia Black
Mansfield School Board
Zone 3
Owen Dale Edwards
Washington County
Fayetteville School Board
At-large, Position 2
Heather Clouse
Keaton Smith
Springdale School Board
At-large, Position 2
McCaslin Cook
Donald Tippett
Lincoln
0.625% sales tax extension
Bond payoff
Community Building
Springdale
1% sales tax extension
2018 bond payoff
2020 bond payoff
Streets
Parks
Fire Department
Senior Center
Tontitown
Fire dues