Super Quiz: What Are They?

Today at 1:57 a.m.

1. Ontario, Erie, Michigan, Superior, Huron

2. John, Paul, Ringo, George

3. Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt, Lincoln

4. Acute, right, obtuse, straight, reflex

5. Carat, cut, color, clarity

6. Pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony, sloth

7. Aventine, Caelian, Palatine, Capitoline, Esquiline, Viminal, Quirinal

8. Fish, reptiles, amphibians, birds, mammals

9. Conquest, war, famine, death

ANSWERS

1. Great Lakes

2. The Beatles

3. Four presidents on Mount Rushmore

4. Types of angles

5. The four C's of diamond value

6. Seven deadly sins

7. Seven Hills of Rome

8. Vertebrates

9. Four Horsemen of Apocalypse

Print Headline: Super Quiz: What Are They?

