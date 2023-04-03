Super Quiz: What Are They?

1. Ontario, Erie, Michigan, Superior, Huron

2. John, Paul, Ringo, George

3. Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt, Lincoln

4. Acute, right, obtuse, straight, reflex

5. Carat, cut, color, clarity

6. Pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony, sloth

7. Aventine, Caelian, Palatine, Capitoline, Esquiline, Viminal, Quirinal

8. Fish, reptiles, amphibians, birds, mammals

9. Conquest, war, famine, death

ANSWERS

1. Great Lakes

2. The Beatles

3. Four presidents on Mount Rushmore

4. Types of angles

5. The four C's of diamond value

6. Seven deadly sins

7. Seven Hills of Rome

8. Vertebrates

9. Four Horsemen of Apocalypse