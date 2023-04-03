The ‘Dirty Little Secret’ is out: The All-American Rejects are coming to Rogers

The All-American Rejects announced their return to the stage with the Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour, their first headlining tour in nearly a decade, with New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack and the Get Up Kids.

The tour comes to Rogers at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Walmart AMP.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14. Standard ticket prices range from $35-$99.50 plus applicable fees. Citi card members have presale access starting at 10 a.m. April 13

According to a press release, the band said about their upcoming dates, "We've been trying to get out on the road in a proper way for the last few years. We finally realized after playing When We Were Young Festival that the world was ready to pull out of their 'guilty pleasure chest' and celebrate the soundtrack of their youth.

"When New Found Glory, The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack and The Get Up Kids signed on, the feeling was 'This is a celebration of summers gone by.' It's time to embrace the cumulative joy of growing up. First we got you to 'Swing Swing,' then we became your 'Dirty Little Secret,' and you thought 'It Would End Tonight' so we could 'Move Along,' then we 'Gave You Hell' for denying the fact that we're the band you listened to your entire lives, whether you liked it or not."

Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays. You can also purchase tickets from the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.

Note: All concert tickets and add-ons will be delivered digitally. More information at waltonartscenter.org/AMP/about/policies.