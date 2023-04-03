Top Oaklawn finishers boost bids for Kentucky

HOT SPRINGS -- One early take from Saturday's Kentucky Derby preps is that the Arkansas Derby and Florida Derby winners overcame extenuating circumstances.

Another is that juvenile champion Forte remains the one to beat in the Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs, his Gulfsteam Park victory coming with a wide trip but coldly efficient and sending him to Louisville as the solid choice he has been for months.

Owner Mike Repole beat the drums for Forte after his win under Irad Ortiz Jr.

"Forte and Irad are way ahead of the crop right now," the New Yorker tweeted after the race. "They are like Michael Jordan at his prime!"

He wasn't through: "What a DAY, what a RACE, what a HORSE! FORTE, you give us chills and a major thrill!"

That said, Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, a three-time Kentucky Derby winner, isn't the only trainer with a live horse four weeks out.

One is coming from Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, where Angel of Empire took the Grade I $1.25 million Arkansas Derby by 21/4 lengths off moderate to slow fractions (three quarters in 1:12.24). Moving briskly past horses on the final turn, the Classic Empire colt equaled the 2017 feat of his champion sire. He is one of trainer Brad Cox's prospects to win the Kentucky Derby by conventional means two years after Mandaloun's number went up following Medina Spirit's disqualification over a post-race drug test.

"After seeing that race, I've got a lot of confidence," said Jason Loutsch, the racing manager and co-owner of Angle of Empire's Albaugh Family Stables and son-in-law of stable principal Dennis Albaugh. "This is a horse I've been saying since day one wants to get the distance. He showed that twice at a mile and an eighth. He just keeps running. I thought he ran a great race today [Saturday], and I'm excited for the first Saturday in May."

Second in Oaklawn's Smarty Jones mile Jan. 1, Angel of Empire shipped to New Orleans, where Cox has a winter base to go with one locally, and won the Risen Star on Feb. 18. Winning a 100-point Derby prep Saturday, the colt now is second on the leaderboard with 154 points.

On progression, Cox said, "Age, just developing. The older he's getting the better he's getting, bottom line. I think he really took to six weeks between races. He showed that he was going to want more ground. ... He's come around over the last three, four weeks. Now he's back in top form and [I am] very happy how he looked physically leading up to this."

Trainer Ron Moquett echoed similar spirits after King Russell edged out Reincarnate for the second spot Saturday. An Oaklawn maiden winner co-owned and bred by former Kentucky Gov. Brereton Jones, the Creative Cause colt was nominated to the Triple Crown last week at the deadline.

"I begged him to do it," Moquett said. "You can ask any of my barn help that I've been saying all this horse needs is more ground. And that if he runs his race, we could make some noise."

King Russell is 17th with 40 points. With major preps remaining in Kentucky, New York and California, 19 spots in the Derby starting gates are open. The 20th position went to a third-place finisher in Dubai off the Japanese Road to the Triple Crown.

"That would be cool [going to the Kentucky Derby], but we've always wanted to try to win this race," Moquett said. "So if we've got a good shot, we're going to take a swing at it."

King Russell joined Far Right (second to American Pharoah in 2015) and Whitmore (third to Creator in 2016) as Moquett trainees with board finishes in the Arkansas Derby. Whitmore finished well back in the Kentucky Derby before becoming a champion sprinter.

Graded winner Rocket Can, though disappointing Arkansas owner Frank Fletcher when fourth, ranks seventh with 60 points. Reincarnate, also third in the Grade II Rebel on Feb. 25, is 13th with 45 points with Tim Yakteen filling in for Bob Baffert as trainer while six-time Kentucky Derby winner is barred from Churchill Downs over the Medina Spirit controversy.

"It was a good group of horses," Cox said. "I didn't think there was a standout or a leader -- obviously Forte is the leader of the division -- [but] I felt it was a nice open race that anybody could step up and win. And he stepped up. He was very impressive today."

Looking ahead, "I always thought he's be better with more ground and obviously he's two for two at a mile and an eighth," Cox said. "Hopefully, we can be one for one at a mile and a quarter in five weeks."