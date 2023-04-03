Trump to speak in Florida after court

NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump will deliver remarks Tuesday night in Florida after his scheduled arraignment in New York on charges related to hush money payments, his campaign announced Sunday.

Trump will hold the event at his Mar-a-Lago club after returning from Manhattan, where he is expected to voluntarily turn himself in. He is expected to be joined in Florida by supporters as he alleges to project an image of strength and defiance, and turn the charges into a political asset to boost his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed up by a Manhattan grand jury last week, two people familiar with the matter have told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information that is not yet public because the indictment remains under seal.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has blasted the investigation as part of a yearslong "witch hunt" aimed at damaging his candidacy.

Trump aides and lawyers had been going back and forth over the wisdom of his appearing before reporters after the arraignment as they grasped the news of an indictment that caught many of them by surprise. Trump has been catapulted back into the headlines by the criminal charges and he relishes media attention, and while some of his lawyers would have preferred he stay silent, his campaign believes the development has energized his supporters.

Trump was indicted Thursday by a grand jury in the case involving hush money paid during the 2016 presidential campaign to a porn actor who alleges Trump had an extramarital sexual encounter with her years earlier.

In television interviews Sunday, Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina said he would pore over the indictment once he receives it, then devise the next legal steps. He dismissed questions about whether he would ask for a venue change or file a motion to dismiss the case as premature, though it's common for defense attorneys to do both.

The former president is expected to fly to New York midday today and stay at his Trump Tower in Manhattan overnight ahead of his planned arraignment Tuesday, according to two people familiar with his plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Trump's travel plans.

NYC STREETS TO CLOSE

New York City officials plan to close key streets in lower Manhattan as a security measure when Trump appears in court on Tuesday to be arraigned, said a person familiar with the situation.

Several streets surrounding the Manhattan courthouse, including Centre Street and Baxter Street, are expected to be closed to traffic, while other adjacent streets such as Worth Street and Canal Street, may also experience intermittent closures, the person said. Vehicles could also be prohibited from parking in the immediate area, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter isn't public.

Preparations were already visible on Friday afternoon as court officials in the lower Manhattan courthouse readied for Trump's arraignment.

A team of Secret Service agents accompanied by New York Police Department officials toured the courthouse and its entrances Friday, apparently mapping the former president's transit through the building. The public was later barred from entering the floor where New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, the judge who will preside over Trump's case, has his courtroom.

Trump already warned there could be violence if he was indicted, saying on his Truth Social platform on March 24 that if he was charged there could be "potential death and destruction." Ahead of the indictment, he also called for protesters to "take our nation back," echoing his rhetoric before the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol protest.

The NYPD issued a statement Saturday saying there are "no credible threats to New York" and that the department remains "ready to respond as needed."

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Colvin and Colleen Long of The Associated Press and by Patricia Hurtado of Bloomberg News (TNS).

A supporter of former President Donald Trump holds a sign in support of Trump outside Trump International Golf Club, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



A motorcade carrying former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump International Golf Club, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



A supporter of former President Donald Trump holds a sign in support of Trump outside Trump International Golf Club, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



A motorcade carrying former President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he leaves Trump International Golf Club, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



A motorcade carrying former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump International Golf Club, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Supporters of former President Donald Trump wave flags and hold signs as vehicles pass by outside Trump International Golf Club, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



FILE - Joseph Tacopina speaks during a news conference on Sept. 2, 2021, in Schoharie, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)



A Secret Service agent patrols on the property of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury Thursday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

