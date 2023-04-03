Events postponed, canceled ahead of Tuesday's expected severe weather in Arkansas

The 2023 Commemorative Vigil honoring the life and legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., which was scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Arkansas State Capitol, has been canceled due to the threat of severe weather.

The Arkansas Department of Education announced the change in its plans early Monday.

The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, according to the state agency, encourages schools, students and organizations to honor the 55th anniversary of civil rights leader King by participating in community service projects that assist those impacted by the recent storms, including tornadoes, in Arkansas.

Meanwhile, the 18th Annual Taste of Little Rock scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.

In addition, the following roads are closed:

— N. Shackleford Road and Mimi Lane

— N. Shackleford Road and Merrill Drive

— Napa Valley Drive & St. Charles Boulevard

— 1000 block of Breckenridge Drive

— 1400 block of Old Forge Drive

— Keightley Drive and White Oak Lane

— Keightley Drive & Myrtle Lane

— Indian Trail & Myrtle Lane

— Indian Trail & Tallyho Lane

— Indian Trail & Glen Drive

And a curfew is in effect in the following North Little Rock areas until 6 a.m. Wednesday:

— Burns Park

— Sierra Madre

— Amboy

— Ranch Estates

— Foxboro

— Alta Vista

— Donovan Briley Road

— Oakview

— Remount Road

— Kierre Road

— Cobblestone

— Indian Hills

— Shady Valley

— Windsor Valley