Updated Masters Odds: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy Co-Favorites to Wear the Green Jacket

The start of baseball season was the first unofficial sign that spring has arrived and the second sign begins today: It's Masters week. The greatest golfers in the world are in Augusta, Ga., preparing for the 87th Masters, arguably the most storied of the four majors.
Before taking a look at the updated odds, here are a few of the story lines that will be discussed throughout the week:
How will Tiger look? While he is still a shell of his former self following his devastating 2021 car crash, all eyes will always be focused on Tiger Woods. The five-time Masters champion made his return to Augusta last year. He made the cut but faded over the weekend. That's been a trend for Woods as he continues to struggle with leg strength, which is why he's nothing more than a long shot this week at +8000.
Can Scottie Scheffler repeat? Scheffler might be the best golfer in the world right now and he is the reigning Masters champion, which is why he is currently the co-favorite to win again this year – tied with Rory McIlroy at +700. But the Masters hasn't seen a repeat champion since Woods accomplished the feat in 2001-02. In fact, only three men in the 86-year history of the Masters have ever won back-to-back green jackets: Woods, Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Jack Nicklaus (1965-66).
What can we expect from the LIV golfers? While the PGA Tour doesn't allow members of the LIV golf tour to participate in their events, they are allowed to play in the four majors. There will be 18 members of the LIV golf tour participating in this year's Masters. The top-ranked LIV golfer is Cam Smith, who finished in the top three at the Masters in each of the last two years. Smith is currently tied for the fifth-best odds at +2000. Veteran Brooks Koepka, who has some momentum after winning a LIV event in Orlando this weekend, is a four-time majors champion. His best finish at the Masters came in 2019 when he ried for second. Koepka is currently listed at +3300.
Career Grand Slam for Rory? McIlroy finished second to Scheffler last year at Augusta, and the Masters is the last major he hasn't won. McIlroy is currently third in the SI World Golf Rankings behind Scheffler and Jon Rahm.
- SI Golf: 2023 Masters Bettors' Roundtable
Updated Masters Odds at SI Sportsbook
Rory McIlroy +700
Scottie Scheffler +700
Jon Rahm +900
Jordan Spieth +1600
Cameron Smith +2000
Justin Thomas +2000
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Xander Schauffele +2200
Collin Morikawa +2500
Dustin Johnson +2500
Jason Day +2500
Tony Finau +2500
Cameron Young +2800
Max Homa +3000Will Zalatoris +3000
Brooks Koepka +300
Sam Burns +3300
Jim Sungjae +3500
Viktor Hovland +3500
Corey Conners +4000
Hideki Matsuyama +4000
Matt Fitzpatrick +4500
Shane Lowry +5000
Tyrrell Hatton +5000
Joaquin Niemann +6000
Tommy Fleetwood +6000
Justin Rose +6600
Min Woo Lee +6600
Patrick Reed +6600
Adam Scott +8000
Tiger Woods +8000
Tom Kim +8000
Louis Oosthuizen +9000
Si Woo Kim +9000
Abraham Ancer +10000
Bryson DeChambeau +10000
Keith Mitchell +10000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.