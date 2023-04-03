Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office March 23-29.

March 23

Malachi Nephi Jeffs, 18, and Mikaela Leigh Tufts, 19, both of Firestone, Colo.

Jerry Johnny, 32, and Juliet Jibon, 26, both of Springdale

David Michael Robertson, 34, and Krista Morgan Mitchell, 28, both of Tontitown

Jimmy Don Rollins, 75, Hindsville, and Kathleen Annette McFetridge, 71, Springdale

Dale Aubrey Williams, 37, and Cheyanne Lee Johnson, 31, both of Fort Smith

March 24

Hugh Clark Coulbourn IV, 28, Fort Smith, and Sarah Elizabeth Williams, 27, Springdale

Jason David Edwards, 38, and Allison Megan Soell, 33, both of Rogers

Richard Lee Evans, 45, and Mary Beth Evans, 38, both of Springdale

Melissa Ann Henson, 52, and Tuesday Joy Lehr, 45, both of Rogers

Travis Kolby Klinger, 41, Prairie Grove, and Amanda Nicole Hicks, 33, Huntsville

Joshua Jordan Myers, 36, and Coley Jayee Pankey, 31, both of Prairie Grove

Jack Wyatt Perryman, 24, Fair Grove, Mo., and Bailey Mae Peabody, 22, Tontitown

Issac Thomas Pritchett, 27, and Jaclyn Nicole Crowder, 25, both of Fayetteville

Miles Salem, 22, and Anai Monserrath Irigoyen, 26, both of Fayetteville

Erin Nichols Taylor, 50, and Annetta LaNae Taylor, 51, both of Elkins

March 27

Edwin Delgado Arroyo, 51, and Karina Lisseth Landaverde Mancia, 44, both of Springdale

Brianna Justine Cole, 27, and Madelyn Skye Rose, 27, both of Fayetteville

Staubach Lajwi, 40, and Nattalia Jorbon, 34, both of Springdale

Emmanuel Mendoza Pichardo, 23, and Lyzbeth Chavero-Ruiz, 20, both of Springdale

William James Meyer, 31, and Krystal Renae Tackett, 31, both of Springdale

Joaquin Ramirez Nieto, 35, and Mayra Cruz Camarena, 38, both of Springdale

March 28

Jimmy Espinoza, 21, and Celia Garcia Vargas, 21, both of Springdale

Glenn Tony Ford, 53, and Rosland Renae Graves, 52, both of Fayetteville

Brandon Lamar Freeman, 34, and Tamara Erin Irene Caldwell, 32, both of Fayetteville

Bernarndino Uriel Fuentes Gonzalez, 22, and Arisbeth Vazquez-Sanchez, 21, both of Springdale

Christopher Michael Greene, 47, and Kimbrough Anne Greene, 51, both of Lincoln

Yves Manzi, 24, and Addison Barbara Perez, 24, both of Fayetteville

March 29

Samuel Akomea-Frempong, 32, Grand Island, Neb., and Michelle Oppong Siaw, 30, Fayetteville

Steve Allen Price, 47, and Sharon Fay Crooks, 58, both of Lincoln

Silvio Angelito Rivas, 44, and Brigida Mendez Hernandez, 45, both of Springdale

Rusty Leuis Wood, 49, and Mary-Frances Tate, 48, both of Fayetteville