Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office March 23-29.
March 23
Malachi Nephi Jeffs, 18, and Mikaela Leigh Tufts, 19, both of Firestone, Colo.
Jerry Johnny, 32, and Juliet Jibon, 26, both of Springdale
David Michael Robertson, 34, and Krista Morgan Mitchell, 28, both of Tontitown
Jimmy Don Rollins, 75, Hindsville, and Kathleen Annette McFetridge, 71, Springdale
Dale Aubrey Williams, 37, and Cheyanne Lee Johnson, 31, both of Fort Smith
March 24
Hugh Clark Coulbourn IV, 28, Fort Smith, and Sarah Elizabeth Williams, 27, Springdale
Jason David Edwards, 38, and Allison Megan Soell, 33, both of Rogers
Richard Lee Evans, 45, and Mary Beth Evans, 38, both of Springdale
Melissa Ann Henson, 52, and Tuesday Joy Lehr, 45, both of Rogers
Travis Kolby Klinger, 41, Prairie Grove, and Amanda Nicole Hicks, 33, Huntsville
Joshua Jordan Myers, 36, and Coley Jayee Pankey, 31, both of Prairie Grove
Jack Wyatt Perryman, 24, Fair Grove, Mo., and Bailey Mae Peabody, 22, Tontitown
Issac Thomas Pritchett, 27, and Jaclyn Nicole Crowder, 25, both of Fayetteville
Miles Salem, 22, and Anai Monserrath Irigoyen, 26, both of Fayetteville
Erin Nichols Taylor, 50, and Annetta LaNae Taylor, 51, both of Elkins
March 27
Edwin Delgado Arroyo, 51, and Karina Lisseth Landaverde Mancia, 44, both of Springdale
Brianna Justine Cole, 27, and Madelyn Skye Rose, 27, both of Fayetteville
Staubach Lajwi, 40, and Nattalia Jorbon, 34, both of Springdale
Emmanuel Mendoza Pichardo, 23, and Lyzbeth Chavero-Ruiz, 20, both of Springdale
William James Meyer, 31, and Krystal Renae Tackett, 31, both of Springdale
Joaquin Ramirez Nieto, 35, and Mayra Cruz Camarena, 38, both of Springdale
March 28
Jimmy Espinoza, 21, and Celia Garcia Vargas, 21, both of Springdale
Glenn Tony Ford, 53, and Rosland Renae Graves, 52, both of Fayetteville
Brandon Lamar Freeman, 34, and Tamara Erin Irene Caldwell, 32, both of Fayetteville
Bernarndino Uriel Fuentes Gonzalez, 22, and Arisbeth Vazquez-Sanchez, 21, both of Springdale
Christopher Michael Greene, 47, and Kimbrough Anne Greene, 51, both of Lincoln
Yves Manzi, 24, and Addison Barbara Perez, 24, both of Fayetteville
March 29
Samuel Akomea-Frempong, 32, Grand Island, Neb., and Michelle Oppong Siaw, 30, Fayetteville
Steve Allen Price, 47, and Sharon Fay Crooks, 58, both of Lincoln
Silvio Angelito Rivas, 44, and Brigida Mendez Hernandez, 45, both of Springdale
Rusty Leuis Wood, 49, and Mary-Frances Tate, 48, both of Fayetteville