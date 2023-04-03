Washington County restaurant inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately.

Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

March 20

Green Star C-Store

3111 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Scrambled egg at 126 degrees and cooked chicken at 133 degrees in steam table and hot-holding.

Noncritical violations: During the inspection it was identified that the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager as required by 2-102.12 of the Rules Pertaining to Retail Food Establishment. Ceiling in warewashing area and walk-in cooler area lacks repair.

Kum & Go

2351 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The pizza slices are at 130 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Las Fajitas Mexican Grill

5266 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Priority violations: Pork, chicken and milk held at 45 degrees, and ground beef being held at 46 degrees in walk-in cooler. Salsa being held at 51 degrees in refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Containers of food being kept uncovered beneath prep tables. Pork thawing in container on shelf in back of kitchen at room temperature. Wiping cloths being kept on food contact surface of prep table. Ice scoops in ice bin with handles in contact with ice.

Medusa Bar

709 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Shell Superstop

2001 N. Center St., Elkins

Priority violations: Food employee placed thumb on a baked pizza when transferring to the hot-holding case.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Unable to verify food protection manager certification. Two ceiling light ballasts in food preparation area lack replacement.

Tequila Bar and Grill

2085 N. Center St., Bldg. A, Elkins

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Food employee is wearing a wristwatch. Food employee lacks a beard restraint.

Zelli Pasta - Deli/Bakery

809 E. Emma Ave., Suite D, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

March 21

Cava Mezze Grill

3379 N. College Ave., Suite 8, Fayetteville

Priority violations: In walk-in cooler, raw chicken was being stored above covered vegetables.

Priority foundation violations: Carrots in front cold-hold unit lacked a cover. Single-use containers were not being stored inverted.

Core violations: None

Chipotle Mexican Grill

3379 N. College Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Chlorine solution indicated 0 ppm when tested.

Priority foundation violations: Spray bottle with buttery/oil liquid in it and seasoning not labeled.

Core violations: None

CVS - Food Store

2001 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Dollar Slice Club

540 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: An employee lacks food manager certification. Downstairs there are small areas of water standing from a water leak in the single-service storage area. Retail food permit expired 02/28/2023.

El Sol Mexican Restaurant

2630 Citizens Drive, Suite 21, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Food employee is wearing a wristwatch.

Esquina Salvadorena

1300 N. Thompson St., Suite E, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Core violations: No sanitation water for cleaning surfaces was available at the time of inspection.

First Watch

3251 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Employee's beverage lacked lid.

Core violations: None

Leaf Tea House

240 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 2, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Toilet lacks a trash can with a lid.

Tienda La Salvadorena

1300 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Core violations: None

March 22

112 Nutrition

106 Water Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No thermometer in the refrigerator. Place permit to operate in a location that is easily visible to customers.

Core violations: None

16 General Store

121 S. Elm St., Springdale

Critical violations: Shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods. The temperature of the cold-holding unit holding milk in retail is holding at 45 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Auntie Anne's

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, K03, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Soda nozzles are not clean. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Angela's Bakery

2854 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Pot with rice located above the stove was at 125 degrees, soup at 130 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing bracelet.

E-Z Mart

1417 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: There were boxes of eggs being stored over drinks.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Ella's Restaurant

465 N. Arkansas Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Front cold-hold unit had melon at 47 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Spatula being held in container of water at room temperature. Single-use item being used to dispense.

Core violations: None

McDonald's

1963 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Raw shell eggs over ready-to-eat food. Cut cheese and lettuce had been stored past their time-as-a-control allowed.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Mili's Antojitos

3198 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Pieology

1777 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Cut tomatoes, cooked chicken and peppers being held at 48 degrees at the middle cold-holding table.

Priority foundation violations: Flour being stored in containers without labeling.

Core violations: None

Sabor Catracho

3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Yum Yo's Frozen Treats

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1420, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Current retail food permit is not posted.

March 23

Boba Cafe & More

2085 N. Center St., Elkins

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Back door is partially propped open. Ice dispensing scoop is stored inside the bulk ice machine bin and steamed rice dispensing utensils are stored in a container of unheated water between use.

Burger King

1730 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The back door was propped open. Dumpster lid was open.

Casey's

1567 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An iced sugar cookie was wrapped for grab-and-go purchase and was lacking the list of allergens.

KFC

1882 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: There was some debris under the drive-through beverage dispenser table. There are multiple puddles of water throughout the facility, including in the walk-in coolers. The current permit is not available.

Mexico Viejo

2131 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Raw chorizo being stored above milk. Beans were not being cooled fast enough and were at 108 degrees after four hours. Beans were at 108 degrees cooling at room temperature. Chip buckets being stored outside without any protections from environmental sources of contamination.

Priority foundation violations: Bowls without handles being used to dispense food items.

Core violations: None

Plomo Quesadillas

2016 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: ADH permit expired 01/31/2023.

Slim Chickens

1855 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Chicken in walk-in cooler lacked cover. Potato salad prepared the previous day in front cold-hold unit lacked date-marking. Three spray bottles lacked common name. Single-use items were not inverted.

Core violations: None

Thai Delight Restaurant

909 S. Pleasant St., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Core violations: None

Noncritical violations: Sanitation solution was not available at the time of inspection.

The Beer Keg

50 E. Township St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Raw shell eggs being stored above ready-to-eat food. Spray bottle lacks common name.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Outdoor smoker has gaps beneath the door.

U.S. Pizza Co.

202 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Two bottles of chemicals without labels.

Priority foundation violations: The ice machine ice shoot has a buildup of black residue.

Core violations: None

Wood Stone Craft Pizza

3619 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Two spray bottle containers of yellow liquid in the bar area lack labeling.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: One food employee lacks a beard restraint. Bar utensils for drink preparation are stored in a container of soda water. Walk-in refrigerator fan shrouds lack cleaning. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open.

March 24

Homie Thai Food & Grill

1975 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale

Priority violations: The sushi rice does not have a time placed on the product according to the time-as-a-control rule.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No food safety training for managers has been taken.

La Michoacana De Robinson

101 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Food employee is eating in meat area.

Noncritical violations: Original bucket of cream is used to store soup, and other buckets are reused to store different foods. Test strip is not available. Surface of fan used in meat area is not clean. Retail food permit is not posted.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 20 -- Dairy Queen Grill And Chill, 1471 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Dollar General, 2393 N. Center St., Fayetteville; Elkins Senior Activity Center, 149 W. First Ave., Elkins; Kum & Go, 500 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

March 21 -- China Cafe, 2630 E. Citizens Drive, Suite 16, Fayetteville; Jammin Java, 1 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville; Samaritan Community Center, 1300 N. Thompson St., Suite G, Springdale; Sonic Drive-In, 1443 W. Main Drive, Johnson; Taco Bell, 176 Joyce St., Fayetteville

March 22 -- Pace Of The Ozarks, 813 Founders Park Drive E., Suite 107, Springdale

March 23 -- Good Dog Cafe, 2640 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

March 24 -- Bites & Bowls, 1602 E. Robinson Ave., Suite E, Springdale; Pizza Hut, 2921 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale