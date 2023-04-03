What a relief





FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas' bullpen trio of Cody Adcock, Dylan Carter and Gage Wood shut down hot-hitting Alabama on Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The No. 6 Razorbacks rallied to win 5-4 with Adcock, Carter and Gage combining to pitch 81/3 innings and hold the Crimson Tide to 2 runs, 5 hits and 3 walks with 5 strikeouts after Alabama took a 2-0 lead in the first inning against starter Ben Bybee.

"We were excited to get into the bullpen early," Alabama Coach Brad Bohannon said. "But they did a good job of throwing strikes and throwing strikes up in the zone.

"Those guys did a great job of throwing strikes on multiple pitches and making us string things together. We just couldn't quite string enough together."

Adcock, Carter and Gage all pitched for the second game of the weekend.





Carter, a sophomore right-hander from Bentonville West, went 32/3 innings and threw 63 pitches Sunday after going 21/3 innings and throwing 30 pitches in the Razorbacks' 9-6 victory on Saturday.

"Dylan Carter was the man," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "I mean, Dylan came in and did a tremendous job going through that tough order -- left, right. Super job."

"We couldn't have asked for any more."

Arkansas (23-5, 6-3 SEC) took the series after Alabama (21-8, 3-6) won Friday night's opener 12-1.

The Tide pounded out 37 hits in the first two games and had two more in the first inning Sunday against Bybee before the Razorbacks' bullpen took over.

"I think the focus was just there today," Arkansas catcher Parker Rowland said. "I think the execution of pitches was there all day.





"It was a gutsy performance. I think Cody and Carter and Gage left it all out there on the field today for us because we needed that. It was a big win for us."

Hagen Smith wasn't available for the Razorbacks after going the final three innings and throwing 52 pitches on Saturday when he followed Adcock and Carter in relief of starter Will McEntire.

"The last couple of days they did an incredible job," Van Horn said of the relievers. "Old saying, they just kind of took the bull by the horns, man, and we loved it."

Carter said he told the coaching staff before Sunday's game he felt better than he did on Saturday.

" 'Give me the ball whenever, and I'll take it however long you need me for,' " Carter said of his message to the coaches. "I wanted to help this team out with the game today and win the series.

"If it took 10 pitches or it took 70 pitches, I was going to give it my all. I tried to do that to the best of my ability."

Bybee, a freshman right-hander, got the first 2 hitters on 6 pitches, then allowed the next 5 to reach base on 2 hits -- including a 2-run single by Dominic Tamez -- and 3 walks.

"Ben Bybee looks really good for two hitters," Van Horn said. "You're thinking, 'Wow, OK.' And then it didn't go so good."

Adcock, a junior right-hander from Texarkana who transferred from Ole Miss, replaced Bybee and got Mac Guscette on a fly out to leave the bases loaded.

After Adcock went 31/3 innings, Carter (4-0) came in, then Wood went the final 11/3 for his first save.

"Bybee didn't have his stuff today, and we didn't let it affect us," Rowland said. "Cody came in, and he filled up the zone and competed. Handed the ball off to [Carter], and he gave us everything he had. He emptied the tank, handed the ball off to Gage, and Gage shut it down for us in the back end."

Parker, a junior who batted ninth, went 2 for 4 and had an RBI single in the sixth inning off Braylon Myers that scored Harold Cali to put Arkansas ahead 5-4.

Jared Wegner hit a two-run home run -- after Tavian Joseberger had a lead-off bunt single -- to give Arkansas a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning.

Weger hit a 1-2 pitch from Garrett McMillan 412 feet over the left-field wall into the Hog Pen.

Alabama tied it 4-4 in the sixth inning when Tommy Seidel scored on Carter's second wild pitch.

The Crimson Tide took a 3-2 lead on Jim Jarvis' home run in the fifth inning.

Arkansas tied it 2-2 in the bottom of the first inning when Wegner singled in Josenberger and Peyton Stovall scored on a wild pitch by Grayson Hitt.

"We did a great job answering there in the first," Van Horn said.

With Carter clearly tiring, Wood got the final out of the eighth inning to leave two runners on base, then retired the Tide in order in the ninth inning.

Wood, a freshman right-hander from Batesville, threw 10 pitches Sunday -- the same numbers as he threw in his college debut on Feb. 18 in Arkansas' 18-6 loss to TCU when he failed to record an out while facing 3 batters and allowing 2 walks and 1 hit.

The game was played at Globe Life Park -- home of the Texas Rangers -- before a crowd of 20,295.

"I got thrown out there in probably the biggest crowd that I'll see as a freshman our second game of the year against TCU, and it did not go well at all for me," Wood said. "I think that made me better and stronger as a player."

Van Horn recalled after Sunday's game how nervous Wood was getting the ball against TCU.

"We threw him out there to get him ready for something like this," Van Horn said. "Because these are the games that really matter."







