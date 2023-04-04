4-star QB target has Hogs in final 2 after visit

Arkansas 4-star quarterback target KJ Jackson’s second visit to Fayetteville on Tuesday was a hit with him and his family.

Meeting Razorbacks offensive coordinator Dan Enos and seeing Sam Pittman again highlighted the visit.

“It was awesome getting to meet Coach Enos in-person and Coach Pitt and getting to see him again in-person. It was going to be great regardless of what happened,” Jackson said. “Coach Enos set up this presentation and just talked about himself and his track record and all the quarterbacks he produced.”

Enos has tutored seven current NFL quarterbacks – Brandon Allen, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, Cooper Rush, Kirk Cousins and Brian Hoyer – as well as former NFL quarterbacks Drew Stanton and Tony Pike.

“That’s the goal for all of us in the ’24 class, is get to the NFL, and I feel like at Arkansas that would definitely be a school that could put me there,” he said.

Jackson, 6-4, 217 pounds, of Montgomery (Ala.) St. James, participated in a Razorback camp last summer. It helped his interest level enough to want to visit again.

“The facilities were amazing. Definitely top notch,” Jackson said. “Definitely some of the best facilities I’ve seen, and the guys at practice, they were just getting after it. You can tell they want to win.

“They have young guys really pushing the older guys and everybody is pushing each other to become better, and that’s the type of atmosphere I would want to be involved in.”

Jackson completed 132 of 205 passes for 2,813 yards and 42 touchdowns against 7 interceptions as a junior. He also rushed 77 times for 171 yards and 6 touchdowns.

He plans to be back to Fayetteville in the near future.

“I’ll definitely come back up and visit again,” he said. “I loved everything about it. I’m definitely going to get out for an official.”

He said Arkansas and North Carolina are contenders for his signature.

“I’m really down to those two right now,” he said.

He also praised the program's recruiting personnel.

“The young ladies that were touring me and my family around,” he said. “My family had a great time and everybody felt at home.”