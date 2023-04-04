Arkansas Arts Academy closed Tuesday, citing threat

ROGERS -- Arkansas Arts Academy's two campuses were closed for the day Tuesday while a "safety threat" was investigated, according to a post on the school's website Tuesday morning.

"Student safety is always the top priority at Arkansas Arts Academy. We will provide additional information as soon as possible," the post stated.

The charter school serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Total enrollment as of last fall was 1,090. The school has a campus downtown for grades 7-12 on West Poplar Street and another for grades K-6 on South 12th Street.

The news comes the same week the Pea Ridge School District received an emailed bomb threat. Pea Ridge police searched the district's buildings early Monday morning in response to the note, but found nothing suspicious, according to police.