Arkansas' general revenue collections dip, still exceed state's forecast





With the state's sales and use tax collections flat and individual income tax collections down due to tax cuts, Arkansas’ general revenue collections in March dipped by $23.9 million, or 3.5%, over the same month a year ago, to $667.5 million.

But last month’s general revenues beat the state’s forecast by $26.9 million, or 4.2%, the state Department of Finance and Administration reported on Tuesday.

The state's chief economic forecaster, John Shelnutt, said the monthly revenue report reflects continued economic growth in the state.

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue collections, leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend, up to the amount authorized by the state’s Revenue Stabilization Act.

The state’s net tax revenue in March dropped by $101.9, or 19.6%, from the same month a year ago to $417.6 million, but exceeded the state’s Nov. 10 forecast by $56.5 million, or 15.6%.

March is the ninth month of fiscal year 2023, which started July 1, 2022, and ends June 30.

During the first nine months of fiscal 2023, the state’s total general revenue increased by $294.3 million, or 5%, over the same period in fiscal 2022 to $6.1 billion and beat the state’s forecast by $289.7 million, or 4.9%.

So far in fiscal 2023, the state’s net general revenue increased by $99.8 million, or 2%, over the same period in fiscal 2022 to $5.1 billion and outdistanced the state’s forecast by $306.7 million, or 6.3%.

In the fiscal session last spring, the General Assembly and then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson authorized a general revenue budget of $6.02 billion for fiscal 2023 — up by $175.1 million from fiscal year 2022’s general revenue budget, with most of the increases for public schools and human service programs.

The finance department’s Nov. 10 forecast projects a general revenue surplus of $598.1 million at the end of fiscal 2023.



