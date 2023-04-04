Arkansas making cut for transfers, player visits being planned

The last few days have brought Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and his coaching staff some encouraging news on the recruiting front.

Tre Johnson, the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class, is looking to make an official visit to Fayetteville, according to On3.com's Joe Tipton.

Johnson, 6-5, 180 pounds, of Dallas Lake Highlands, is also ESPN's No. 1 shooting guard. Three other recruiting services list him as the No. 1 overall recruit.

He said there was "a high chance" he would visit the Razorbacks during an interview in the fall.

"I get a good vibe from all the coaches," Johnson said. "They all tell me things that could help improve my game overall and they tell me things about the school, what they've done with other guards and the experience they have on the coaching staff."

Temple guard transfer Khalif Battle is expected to visit Arkansas this week.

The NCAA dead period, which started March 30, ends at noon on Thursday.

Battle, 6-5, 175, was a preseason second-team All-American Athletic Conference selection. Tipton reports Battle will arrive in Fayetteville on Thursday.

He has previously visited Central Florida.

Battle averaged 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds while shooting 41% from the field, 35% from three-point range and 89.8% at the free throw line in 27 games. He left the team for personal reasons on Feb. 16.

He had a season-high 27 points against SMU. ESPN rated him a 4-star prospect, the No. 15 shooting guard and No. 4 recruit in New Jersey in 2019.

Battle signed with Butler over Connecticut, Rutgers, Miami, Syracuse, Washington and other schools.

Battle played in 24 games in a covid-19-shortened season as a freshman in 2019-20. He shot 33% from the field and 30% beyond the three-point line.

He is expected to graduate in May and have two seasons of eligibility.

Georgetown guard transfer Primo Spears announced he narrowed his list to Arkansas, Florida State, Kansas and TCU on his Instagram account Monday. Tipton reported that Spears will officially visit his finalists.

He started all 32 games this season and averaged 16 points, 3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and recorded 36 steals. Spears had a season-high 37 points against Xavier.

He shot 40.8% from the field, 30% beyond the arc and 79.3% at the free throw line.

Spears, 6-3, 185, wasn't rated by recruiting services as a senior at Mt. Zion Prep in Baltimore before he signed with Duquesne in 2021.

As a freshman, he started in 28 of 30 games and averaged a team-leading 12.7 points and team-high 3 assists in 32.2 minutes.

Washington guard transfer Keyon Menifield announced a top six of Arkansas, Tennessee, Washington, Alabama, Ohio State and Louisville on Sunday.

Menifield, 6-1, 150, was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team after averaging 10 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists and recording 36 steals.

He started 21 of 32 games and shot 41% from the field, 33% beyond the three-point line and 69.8% at the free throw line.

He was a consensus 3-star recruit in the 2022 class while playing for Phoenix Prep in Arizona.