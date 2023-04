Hot Springs, 1910: The Cozy Inn at 131 Chapel St., a block off Central Avenue, was operated by R.A. Williams — "Better known as Peg Williams": "Half block to Business Center, Two Blocks to Depots, One and a Half Blocks to Nearest Bath House." No longer a hotel, the former inn still stands — but is in need of restoration, with its porch gone.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203