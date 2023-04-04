Arkansas signee to play in Nike Hoop Summit

ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi called the nationally-televised McDonald's All-American Game on March 28 and continues to praise University of Arkansas big man signee Baye Fall.

In addition to being on the broadcast team of the game, Biancardi watched the practices and a scrimmage and Fall's strengths translates into him being an elite prospect.

"Love the way he stays true to his strengths," Biancardi said. "Runs with effort and ease along with outstanding mobility to change ends of the floor."

Fall, 6-10, 205 pounds, of Denver Accelerated Schools is an ESPN high 4-star prospect, the No. 3 center and No. 19 overall prospect in the nation.

He played 13 minutes in the game and scored 2 points and had 4 rebounds. While he didn't record a blocked shot, he altered several shots.

"He is a quick jumper and his best assets are his defense and rebounding," Fall said. "Watched him play positional defense and changed shots. He finished plays inside by way of the drop off pass and offensive put backs."

Fall is the 18th Arkansas signee to play in the McDonald'ss All-American Game and the fourth in the past two years. Former Razorback center Joe Kleine played in the game as a Notre Dame signee before transferring to Arkansas.

He had scholarship offers from Auburn, Rutgers and Seton Hall, Kansas, Illinois, Colorado, Texas, UCLA, Southern Cal, Kansas State and others before signing with Arkansas in November.

Fall was one of the standouts at the prestigious NBPA Top 100 camp last summer. Fall led the event in scoring at 14.9 points per game, had a camp-leading 9.4 rebounds and an event-leading 4.9 offensive rebounds.

A Senegal native, Fall is one of 13 players selected to play for the 19-under World squad versus the USA team at the Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday in Portland.

"The Nike Hoop Summit is such a unique event, and I couldn't be more proud of being named to the world roster," Fall said. "Bringing together players from around the globe to form a team, from so many different cultures, languages and continents proves that basketball is a universal language."

Some of the NBA's biggest stars like Anthony Davis (2011), Dirk Nowitzki (1998) and Nikola Jokic (2014) have played in the Nike event. USA holds a 16-7 series advantage over the World team.

Fall averaged 13.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while shooting 48.4% from the field for Denver Accelerated Schools this season.

Biancardi is high on Fall and Razorback point guard signee Layden Blocker.

"I think he and Layden Blocker bring high level athletic ability to Arkansas," Biancardi said. "Fall with explosiveness and strength to finish plays inside and rebound. Blocker brings outstanding straight line speed with the ball in the open court or to get back on defense and lateral foot speed to defend. Both can utilize their physical tools on both ends."

Fall and Blocker are expected to report to Fayetteville in late May.

"Good work habits, the weight room and improved footwork will enhance his game," said Biancardi of Fall.

