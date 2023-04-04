ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ASO offering concert for UAMS students and staff





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

MUSIC: Hospital concert

Members of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will perform, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Lobby Gallery of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Hospital, 4301 W. Markham St., Little Rock. The annual concert is part of the Dr. Ruth Marie Allen Concert Series, part of an endowed gift to UAMS students, staff and faculty on behalf of Allen, a former medical school professor. Admission is free and open to the public.

Leanna Renfro, oboe, and Beth Wheeler, English horn, will play an excerpt from the third movement, "Scène aux champs," of Hector Berlioz' "Symphonie Fantastique." Wheeler, violinist Katherine Williamson, violist Timothy MacDuff and cellist Jacob Wunsch will play "Quatour" by Jean Francaix.

Williamson, MacDuff and Wunsch will play the first and second movements, "Allegretto" and "Andante quasi allegretto," from the String Trio No. No. 2, op. 9 No. 2, by Ludwig van Beethoven. Renfro, Williamson, MacDuff and Wunsch will play Benjamin Britten's "Phantasy Quartet." And violinist Meredith Maddox and cellist Chava Appiah will join Renfro, Wheeler, Williamson, MacDuff and Wunsch for Corrado Maria Saglietti's "Notte Serena."

ART: 'Parisian' gala

The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum will spend an "Evening in Paris" for its its 75th Anniversary Celebration Gala, 6-11 p.m. April 29 at the ACHE Research Institute Health & Wellness Center, 1000 Fianna Way, Fort Smith.

After canceling its annual fundraiser since 2019, the museum is planning a party "that toasts the nonprofit's past and future and gets new fans excited about its role in the community," according to a news release. It will include French appetizers, dinner, dessert and libations.

"Jazz de la Rue" will pose Parisian street musicians along a "boulevard" that also features living-history representations of Belle Epoque era (1871-1914) artists, including Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Camille Pissarro, Edgar Degas, Mary Cassatt and Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Dancers from Western Arkansas Ballet will give the gala a "Moulin Rouge" touch by performing the can-can.

A silent auction will feature Parisian-theme paintings by regional artists; live-auction offerings include trips to Paris (France and Arkansas) and other locations, art, jewelry and a French dinner; guests will have a chance to win a pair of 1-carat diamond earrings by making a purchase off the "Cubic Zirconia Eiffel Tower."

Tickets are $100. Dress is "cocktail or French-inspired attire." Visit fsram.org/gala2023 or call (479) 784-2787.

ON THE PODIUM: Architecture lecture

Angela Courtney, executive director of the Alex Foundation, and Alison Turner, architectural designer and a faculty member at the University of Arkansas Fay Jones School of Architecture + Design, will give a talk, via Zoom and YouTube, 3:30 p.m. April 11. It's part of the Women in Preservation virtual speaker series. It's free to "attend"; funding comes from DEMX Architecture. Register at tinyurl.com/47x8mpwh; the YouTube link is youtube.com/channel/UC-N_aGiEaksTp724-nGzbhw.

AUDITIONS: 'Bring It On'

Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock, will hold auditions, by appointment, for "Bring It On: The Musical" (music by Tom Kitt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, lyrics by Miranda and Amanda Green, book by Jeff Whitty, based on the movie), 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 6. Parts are available for performers, ages 13-22, of all genders, races and ethnicities. Prepare 32 measures of a song in the style of the show (musical theater, pop, rock) and take sheet music for the accompanist. Callbacks will be 2-5 p.m. May 7. Production dates are Aug. 30-Sept. 9. Make an appointment by emailing casting@argentacommunitytheater.org; walk-ins will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis and video submissions will be accepted. A full character breakdown is available at argentacommunitytheater.org/auditions.



