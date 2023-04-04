ASU-UA matchup called off

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas' home baseball game against Arkansas State University scheduled for tonight has been canceled because of a forecast for inclement weather.

Tickets can be exchanged for another game at Baum-Walker Stadium based on availability, according to an Arkansas news release.

Razorbacks Coach Dave Van Horn said he would like to have played tonight to get younger players game experience, but that canceling it was a good decision based on the forecast and long drive for the Red Wolves from Jonesboro to Fayetteville and back home.

"It may be sunny and 70 degrees at 6 [tonight], but I doubt it," Van Horn said. "[Canceling the game] is probably the right thing to do."

Van Horn said that with Arkansas and Arkansas State opening series on Thursday night -- at Mississippi for the Razorbacks and against Troy for the Red Wolves at home -- both teams can benefit from extra rest by not playing tonight.

Van Horn said it's possible, but not likely, Arkansas will add another game to replace the cancellation.

Junior CF honored

Arkansas junior center fielder Tavian Josenberger was named SEC Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Josenberger helped the Razorbacks to a 3-1 record last week -- including a victory over Nebraska-Omaha and taking 2 of 3 games from Alabama -- by hitting .571 (8 of 14) with 2 home runs and 2 doubles along with 6 runs batted in and 8 runs scored.

Defensively, Josenberger made a catch over the wall in the Razorbacks' 9-6 victory over the Crimson Tide on Saturday that prevented what would have been a three-run home run. In the same game, he also made a running catch in the gap that saved a run and resulted in a double play, and on Friday night made a diving catch in Alabama's 12-1 victory that saved two runs.

"It was a highlight reel of how to help your team win," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said Josenberger's performance. "He was a one-man wrecking crew out there.

"Scoring runs, driving in runs ... saving runs. He's such a good leader, too. The players, they just gravitate to him. The guy wants to win and he plays hard."

Josenberger, a transfer from Kansas, is batting .362 with 5 home runs, 8 doubles, 28 runs scored and 19 RBI in 27 games.

Up to No. 5

Arkansas moved up one spot to No. 5 in the USA Today coaches' poll released on Monday.

The Razorbacks are among seven SEC teams in the poll along with No. 1 LSU, No. 3 Florida, No. 4 Vanderbilt, No. 6 South Carolina, No. 8 Tennessee and No. 10 Kentucky.

Injury update

Dave Van Horn said Monday he's hopeful right-handed pitcher Brady Tygart can return by the end of April.

Tygart, a sophomore, suffered a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow during a March 1 game against Illinois State.

"Brady is starting to ramp it up a little bit," Van Horn said during his monthly address to the Swatter's Club. "He threw yesterday, I think, off the mound. He's not throwing 100%.

"He's starting to spin the ball a little bit, so that's the next step -- throw, throw, keep the arm in shape and then you start spinning it. That's a little stress on the elbow and shoulders and everything else."

Van Horn indicated he's hopeful Tygart will be available when the Razorbacks play at Georgia on April 20-22. Arkansas is scheduled to host Texas A&M the following week.

"I'm thinking and hoping and being told that he's probably going to be ready at the end of the month," Van Horn said. "I'm hoping there. If it's before that, great. I hope it's not after that.

"We just don't want to lose him again. We've been hanging in there and it'd be nice to have another arm out of the pen."

Tygart, a freshman All-American last season when he became Arkansas' primary closer, had a great start to this season. Prior to the game when he was injured and appeared to pitch through discomfort, he allowed 1 run and struck out 8 in 42/3 innings. He pitched 12/3 innings against Illinois State and allowed 3 earned runs on 2 home runs, and another run that was unearned.

"He was possibly going to be a starter for us this year," Van Horn said. "We didn't know how that was going to go. That still could happen."

In other injury news, Van Horn said the prognosis is good for right-hander Koty Frank to pitch next season. Frank suffered a torn lat muscle against Wright State on March 5.

Van Horn said he was told by doctors that injuries like the one suffered by Frank can lead to further issues, but that wasn't true in his case.

"They said in this case it tore perfectly away from the bone," Van Horn said. "They strapped that thing back down. They said he'll be pitching for us next year, so that was really good."

Frank, a transfer from Nebraska, was Arkansas' most-used arm out of the bullpen at the time of his injury. In his 5 appearances before being injured, Frank had a 3.09 ERA in 112/3 innings. He was injured one pitch into his outing against Wright State.

Bohannon speaks

Alabama Coach Brad Bohannon was complimentary of Arkansas' crowd after the Razorbacks beat the Crimson Tide 5-4 on Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

"I think the crowd won the series for Arkansas, and I say that with tremendous respect for the team," Bohannon said. "They've got a great team. Their record is what it is for a reason and they're ranked where they are for a reason, because they've got a lot of really good players.

"I really think the difference in them winning the series was I feel like the crowd willed them to win."

Bohannon was greeted with boos, then a Hog Call before Sunday's game, after being ejected during the seventh inning of Saturday's game -- won by the Razorbacks 9-6 with three runs in the eighth inning -- and mockingly calling the Hogs on his way off the field.

The ejection resulted from Bohannon arguing balls and strikes.

"I kind of blacked out there," Bohannon said of his ejection. "I hope it didn't seem disrespectful.

"I love playing here. The fans are awesome. It's one of the sickest places to play in college baseball. The only thing I don't like about coming here is it's really hard to win."

The Crimson Tide are 2-7 in Fayetteville under Bohannon.