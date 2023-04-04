Benton County map shows unincorporated road closings due to construction, weather

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County on Monday released an interactive map showing road closings from construction or severe weather.

The county's Informational Technology Department developed the map with the Road Department. Closings on the map will only be for unincorporated roads maintained by the Road Department and not for city streets, according to a county news release.

"The launch of the unincorporated road closure map will be a vital tool during emergency weather situations," County Judge Barry Moehring said. "It will be used to improve safety and communication between Benton County, emergency responders and drivers in our county. Our hope is that this map will help our residents be better prepared when flooding occurs."

Moehring mentioned the map during Thursday's Quorum Court meeting.

People can go to https://gis.bentoncountyar.gov/roadclosures/ to view the map.

During severe weather, the map link will be featured in a banner at the top of the county website and will be shared with media partners and on county social media pages. The map is viewable via a computer browser and on smartphone mobile devices, according to the release.

The map also will be featured year-round at https://bentoncountyar.gov/road-department/ -- the Road Department homepage.