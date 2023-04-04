Bill that would allow elected officials to meet outside of public view fails in state Senate committee

A bill to allow some local elected officials to meet outside the public view was defeated in committee Tuesday.

House Bill 1610 would have amended the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act to allow elected officials to meet informally if the meeting is comprised of less than a third of the entire body present. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, was defeated on a voice vote in the Senate Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs.

Bentley argued the bill was necessary to allow justices of the peace, council and school board members to have informal discussions about policy issues without fears of running afoul of the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

Others pushed back, saying the bill would have allowed local officials to conduct business outside the public view.

According to the Arkansas Attorney General’s 2022 Freedom of Information Act Handbook, currently if two or more elected officials meet to discuss official business it could be considered a meeting and must be open to the public.