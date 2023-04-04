Carter recovering after missing year

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas dealt with a handful of critical injuries in 2022, including the loss of quarterback KJ Jefferson for a couple of games, safety Jalen Catalon, nickel back Myles Slusher, tailback Dominique Johnson, cornerback LaDarrius Bishop and a few others.

But perhaps the most tone-setting setback for the Hogs in their 7-6 season occurred last April on the final day of spring drills.

When defensive tackle Taurean Carter went down with a torn knee ligament in the Red-White spring showcase it not only took out a rising star it affected the Razorbacks' rotation for the entire year at a position of need.

The 6-3, 295-pound Carter is aiming to bounce back strong in 2023 and join with Eric Gregory, the now-injured Cam Ball (high ankle), Marcus Miller and others in the dangerously thin tackle rotation.

Speaking after Thursday's seventh practice of spring, Carter was honest on the state of his rehabilitation.

"I'm not myself right now," Carter said. "I'm still, you know what I'm saying, trying to get back, knock off the rust.

"It's been a year just trying to get back moving. It's just a lot of mobility and agility and just the bending part about it and more like having the confidence about it in my head and get rid of that mental block."

Carter looked powerful and nimble on the first snap of a team period on Thursday, when he burst through a gap and got immediate pressure on Jefferson, nearly blowing up a screen pass to Raheim "Rocket" Sanders.

It provided a flashback to last spring, when Carter was firing off the ball, providing great initial punch and pushing into the backfield against veteran Arkansas interior linemen.

"At the end of last spring I thought he was as good a defensive interior lineman as we had," Coach Sam Pittman said. "And it's almost like getting him out of the portal, because he didn't play last year.

"Taurean is very, very strong, worked extremely hard and got cleared, and we expect him to have a really good spring. We will watch him to the fact that we might limit him a little bit in reps early. We'll have to wait and see."

When Carter was lost, his buddy, guard Brady Latham, was hurt for him.

"It was really hard to see that, because I see how hard he works, especially off the field where other people don't see it," Latham said. "He balls out in the weight room every day.

"He's a vocal leader. We came in together, and I've been super lucky to play with him. He's probably made me better than almost anyone else out there, so it was really sad to see that, but he attacked his recovery like he does everything else, and I think he's ready to have a huge year. He's been tearing it up."

While Carter might question the "tearing it up" narrative in the here and now, he expects to be firing on all cylinders again soon.

"By the end of spring ball, most definitely, I'll be feeling great," Carter said. "Fall camp comes, I'm just getting jitters ready for the season. I just can't wait to kick the season off. That's where I'm at right now."

Carter, a Mansfield, Texas, product who redshirted in 2019, will finally have the same defensive tackles coach -- Deke Adams -- for consecutive seasons after learning from Kenny Ingram, Derrick LeBlanc and Jermial Ashley from 2019-21.

"Man, I talk to him about that all the time," Carter said. "I rave to him all the time. I just like the fact that I know what I'm getting. I know what type of coaching I'm getting and I know what he wants from me. That's what I lack. His strength is what I lack. So we kind of have a big bond right there."

Carter is gung-ho on the schemes brought by new defensive coordinator Travis Williams and co-coordinator Marcus Woodson, particularly in that the new regime wants to keep a fourth defensive line body type on the field on all plays, even when Arkansas isn't in a four-man front.

"I love it," Carter said. "I'm all bought in. I'm all for it. We're four down and we're sending the kitchen sink. So it's a lot of opportunities left out there on the field for us to make plays."

Arkansas posted a program-high 42 sacks with an aggressive style last season under coordinator Barry Odom, but the Hogs ranked 123rd in total defense, 100th in scoring defense, 93rd against the run and 130th, last in the FBS, with 294.7 passing yards allowed per game.

Having a more consistent pass rush with versatile parts and more ability to collapse the pocket are keys in improving those numbers, and that's where a healthy Carter factors in. However, adding to their list of impact players on the interior is a high priority, Pittman has said.

Pittman called nickel back and defensive tackle the two thinnest positions on the team and Arkansas is targeting those spots to add talent during the open portal window April 15-30.

"We need a little bit more," Carter said. "But I feel like they're supposed to be recruiting and bringing in some more guys for help. But even if they don't, I feel like we're good where we're at. All we've got is all we need."

Pittman was asked about the defensive tackle spot earlier in spring.

"Eric has gotten big enough now where we might could throw him back inside as well," Pittman said. "I think Eric will be a multiple end and inside guy like he was last year. Certainly, that would be a position that we might need to continue to add to through the portal. Again, nothing negative towards the guys we have. That one there is a little light in depth. Certainly not talent but in depth."