PB school board meeting slated

Pine Bluff School Board will hold a special called board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the board room of the Jordan-Chanay Building, according to a news release.

City to host townhall meeting

The city of Pine Bluff will host a community townhall meeting at 6 p.m. April 10 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The purpose is to introduce and review guidelines of two new city programs, Vacant Building Registration and SeeClickFix.

The Vacant Building Registration is a tool that will be utilized by the Code Enforcement Department to establish a system to identify and register vacant buildings within the city, according to a news release from the mayor's office.

The SeeClickFix is a mobile platform that will be managed by the Street Department that citizens can use to report city street issues, such as potholes.

The mayor's office encourages the citizens of Pine Bluff to attend this informative session and learn about these new programs.

Credit Union meeting scheduled

All Arkansas AM&N College Federal Credit Union members are invited to attend the annual meeting from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday. The UAPB/AM&N Federal Credit Union meeting will be held virtually via ZOOM due to covid-19 health and safety requirements, according to spokesman Calvin Matlock.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86799852932?pwd=OVBkaFFKWFdBc1dsS3RwaFk1dERLdz09 and use Meeting ID: 867 9985 2932 with Passcode: 032530. To use One tap mobile dial +16469313860,,86799852932#,,,,*032530# US or find a local number at https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kuaf39xNN.

Genealogy, Historical groups to meet

The Jefferson County Genealogy Society and the Jefferson County Historical Society will have a joint meeting at 2 pm. April 16 at the Jefferson County Historical Museum, East Fourth Avenue and State Street.

The meeting will feature Michelle Jones of Pine Bluff. The topic will be Exploring Jefferson County Through its Cemeteries. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release.

VFW Auxiliary sets headstone cleaning

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 4455 will host a headstone cleaning in the Veterans' Section of Graceland Cemetery from 9 a.m. to noon April 29, according to a news release.

Participants will include members from area Boy Scouts of America troops and Jefferson County 4-H students. Anyone interested in participating should call (870) 692-1951.

UAMS plans summer youth programs

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is accepting applications for summer camp programs that introduce high school students to career opportunities in health care.

The Medical Applications of Science for Health (MASH) program is a summer day camp for students entering grades 11 and 12. Participants gain exposure to health careers through hands-on activities, tours of health care facilities and interaction with medical professionals.

Most of the camps run for two weeks, but a few sites plan to host "Mini MASH" camps that condense their activities into one week, according to a news release.

MASH camps will be held at UAMS' eight regional campuses or local hospitals or colleges at Pine Bluff, Warren, Monticello, Blytheville, Conway, Crossett, DeWitt, El Dorado, Fayetteville, Forrest City, Fort Smith, Harrison, Helena-West Helena, Lake Village, Malvern, Paragould, Rogers, Texarkana, and West Memphis.

Camp dates and application deadlines vary based on location. Details: https://regionalcampuses.uams.edu/health-careers/high-school-students/mash/mash-camp-locations/.