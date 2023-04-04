Sections
Dinosaur Adventure roars into State Fairgrounds' Hall of Industry this weekend

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 2:19 p.m.
Dinosaur Adventure occupies the Hall of Industry at Little Rock's State Fairgrounds this weekend. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Big and baby animatronic dinosaurs will be on display in Dinosaur Adventure, 3-8 p.m. Friday, 9-8 p.m. Saturday and 9-7 p.m. Sunday In the Hall of Industry at the State Fairgrounds, 2600 Howard St., Little Rock.

“Dino-mite” activities for children include a fossil search, a race in “Jurassic” jeeps, prehistoric-themed obstacle courses, dinosaur rides and what a news release calls “live entertainment with velociraptors!”

Tickets are $25 for adults and $35 for children (plus taxes and fees), or free for children under 2. They are sold on a per-day and per-hour basis to avoid overcrowding. “The average adventure will be between 2-3 hours,” according to the news release. "Adventure packs” with merchandise are $29 and $49 (plus taxes and fees) but those prices do not include admission. 

Visit dinosauradventure.com/littlerock for more information.

