Disney CEO Iger criticizes DeSantis

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger on Monday said any retaliatory actions by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature against the company that threaten jobs or expansion at its Florida resort is not only "anti-business, but anti-Florida."

Answering a question during an online shareholders' meeting, Iger said that the Republican governor and lawmakers appeared to be retaliating against the company for exercising its constitutional rights when Disney last year criticized Florida's nicknamed "Don't Say Gay" legislation.

The legislation bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as lessons deemed not age-appropriate.

"A company has a right to freedom of speech just like individuals do," Iger said.

In response, Florida lawmakers passed, and DeSantis signed, legislation revamping the government-like board that oversees Walt Disney World's 27,000-acre property outside Orlando. Among the changes the legislation made was that the Florida governor got to pick the five supervisors of the governing board instead of it being controlled by Disney, as it had been in its previous 55 years.

The DeSantis-appointed supervisors said last week at the second meeting of the revamped board that their predecessors had passed restrictive covenants that strip the new board of most of its powers.

DeSantis on Monday asked Florida's chief inspector general to investigate the actions of the previous board.

"Any legal or ethical violations should be referred to the appropriate authorities," DeSantis said in a letter to chief inspector general.

"Disney is again fighting to keep its special corporate benefits and dodge Florida law," DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern said in an email. "We are not going to let that happen. As Gov. DeSantis recently said, 'You ain't seen nothing yet.'"

Thomas Strobhar, a conservative activist who sponsored a shareholder proposal for greater disclosure of the company's charitable contributions, said Disney shouldn't be supporting LGBTQ issues and abortion.

"These policies could alienate possibly millions of our potential customers," Strobhar said at the meeting. Disney tried to prevent Strobhar's proposal from appearing on the ballot. The measure failed by a wide margin, according to preliminary results announced at the meeting.

Shareholders largely indicated support for the company and its positions in other ways. Investors reelected all 11 board members, including Nike's Mark Parker as Disney's new chairman.

Shareholders also approved the company's executive compensation plan, while rejecting other proposals that would have required Disney to disclose more information about its political expenditures and its business in China.

The Burbank, Calif.-based company held its annual meeting virtually, at a time when it's eliminating some 7,000 jobs in an efficiency push. Iger addressed the cuts in his comments at the start of the meeting, saying "there is no doubt that we face challenging times, at my core I'm an optimist and I'm incredibly bullish on what the future holds for Disney."

Iger returned to lead the company after the board fired his successor, Bob Chapek, in November. Iger has been charged with improving Disney's financial performance after investors fled because of ongoing losses in its streaming TV businesses. He's also been charged with finding another executive to replace him at the end of his two-year contract.

Disney's CEO said the company plans to invest $17 billion over the next decade in Florida, a state where it employs some 77,000 people.

The company's commitment is reflected not just in "how much we've invested, but how much we've given back," Iger said.

While he admitted that the company could have handled its position on the schools legislation better, Iger likened the company's stance to Civil Rights-era protests.

"As long as I'm in the job I'm going to be guided by a sense of decency and respect," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Schneider of The Associated Press and Thomas Buckley and Felipe Marques of Bloomberg News (WPNS).