FEMA opens mobile relief unit in Wynne following deadly Arkansas tornado

A mobile recovery unit set up by the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been established in Wynne, following the tornado that devastated the town last week, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday.

The unit — which will allow people to meet with FEMA representatives for help in such areas as insurance, identification and Small Business Association Loans — will be located in the old Sears building, 702 U.S. 64, according to Sanders.

She spoke about it when she visited First Baptist Church at 401 N. 1st St. in Jacksonville. The church was collecting donations and providing services to residents affected by the tornado early Tuesday afternoon.

The Wynne unit follows the establishment of two others, one in Little Rock and another in North Little Rock.

The governor also urged people who need assistance, or who wish to volunteer or donate items, to visit helparkansas.com.

Sanders gave the announcement as Arkansans brace for a new round of storms forecasters expected late Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail as large as a golf ball are possible, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

Forecasters said the storms are expected to develop in western Arkansas and move eastward overnight.

The agency urged residents to keep up with the forecast, making sure to have several methods of receiving weather warnings, such as a weather radio and alerts via cellphone.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of staying aware,” the weather service said in a Twitter post early Tuesday.

