Firefighters recount tornado destruction at Little Rock station

Firefighters whose west Little Rock station was damaged during Friday's devastating tornado are operating out of a different location as cleanup efforts continue Monday.

Little Rock Fire Department Operating Chief Michael Doan said the move was temporary, but that it was too soon to tell when the firefighters would be able to return to work at their station.

Fire Station No. 9, 1324 N. Shackleford Road, was heavily damaged when the tornado swept through Central Arkansas, cutting a six-and-a-half mile trail of destruction in the city before continuing north through North Little Rock, Sherwood and Jacksonville.

Capt. Shawn Fisher, who was acting battalion chief at the station on Friday, said the firefighters had been preparing their vehicles and tools when the tornado struck.

"I heard one of them say 'debris,' and I looked up and there was, probably five or six hundred feet in the air, what looked to be flies," he said.

They ran to Fisher's office, the last one in shutting the door, and took cover.

"The freight train came through," he said.

After the tornado passed, they checked on one another, examined the station for damage and shut off the water and gas. A 40-foot beam had traveled roughly 60 yards from a neighboring church and struck "halfway through the station."

One of the facility's engine bay doors flew about 80 yards to the west, damaging another building.

That was when residents began walking up to the station, seeking shelter.

"Most of them were in shock," he said, but added that nobody was seriously injured. This was the first time Fisher said he can remember ever having anyone shelter at the station. The captain said he has been with the Fire Department for 18 years.

During a city Board of Directors briefing about the storm response on Monday morning, Fire Chief Delphone Hubbard said the firefighters at the station went "right to work."

Two task forces were assigned to search the duplexes across the road from the fire station, going door to door to check on nearby residents.

"No second thoughts, no hesitation on anyone's part. They go right to work serving the community," Hubbard said.

Before they could get an engine out to where it could be used, the firefighters had to free it from the debris, Fisher said, speaking to the board.

They were able to get the pickup out and around to the front of the station, where they hooked chains up to the garage doors and "yanked them off," he said.

Firefighters left one of the doors atop electric wires that had fallen in front of the station, holding them down so they could drive over. They then brought the vehicle to their ladder truck, hooked the chain onto it and pulled it out.

Between 2:15 p.m to 4:30 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to 99 calls in that area alone, according to the chief. They responded to issues including damaged houses, overturned cars and gas leaks.

Quickly returning to work felt "normal" to Fisher.

"It brings back a sense of clarity," he said.

Fisher said that, although the firefighters immediately went back to work, they have been able to take the time to take care of themselves.

"Luckily we all have great families," he said. "And that's what we go home to every time, is great family. And this time it was just a little bit more special."

Fisher said he has no idea how much repairs to the station will cost.