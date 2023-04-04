Food pantry serves 500 PB kids on spring break

The First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry, a local food pantry, set out to provide the essential needs for families with children during Pine Bluff's spring break on March 22, serving over 500 children.

Sponsored by Bill and Sharri Jones, Derrikka Walker-Matthews, Summit Community Care and Wellcares, spring breakers received backpacks full of snacks, groceries and toys.

Though the event didn't begin until that afternoon, pantry director Debra Allen said cars began lining up that morning in the Bel Air School parking lot.

"From my understanding, we were the only ones doing something this huge for the kids and their families while they were on spring break," she said. "We filled their brand new backpacks with lots of snacks and sent them home with a carload of groceries."

Families were supplied with premium cornish hens, frozen dinners, soft drinks, juice, fruits and vegetables on a first-come, first-serve basis. Household supplies were also included.

Over 50 volunteers, including several city and county elected officials, assisted in the giveaway.

Allen also catered to the elderly and the homeless the following weekend providing groceries and hot meals, a program she started three months ago that has grown from a few dozen being fed to now around 400.

For her homeless feeding program, Allen partnered with Pine Bluff Transit, providing transportation for the homeless to receive hot meals.

"We served 300 people on Sunday," said Allen, who added that she doesn't plan on slowing down her community service anytime soon.