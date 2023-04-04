FORMAT headliners include Alanis Morissette, LCD Soundsystem, Guerrilla Girls, more

LCD Soundsystem, Guerilla Girls, Alanis Moriseette, JR's Inside Out Project are just a few of the highlights of this year's FORMAT lineup.

Leon Bridges, Modest Mouse, Jamie XX, Tash Sultana, Big Wild, Little Simz, Bob Moses, Poolside, Channel Tres, Paul Cauthen and more are among the music headliners for the 3-day music, art and technology festival. Other art happenings are planned by Jeremy Deller, Ragnar Kjartansson and Kameelah Janan Rasheed.

Local composer Amos Cochran is on the Friday night music lineup alongside Digable Planets, Poolside, LP Giobbi, Madeline Edwards, Kari Faux, Theon Cross and more. Saturday night includes Green Velvet, The Pharcyde, Nikki Lane and Sudan Archives. Sunday will include music from Leon Bridges, Tash Sultana, Bob Moses, Chanel Tres and more. The full line-up is available at format-festival.com

The festival will have two traditional live music stages, as well as several less conventional settings where musicians will perform, including The Cube, Drag Me To The Disco, Next Door | Nova Heat and Smokey's. Underground discos and stages tucked in the forest will accompany installations and artist commissions. FORMAT will also include an expanded Bizarre Bazaar (curated food vendors, retail, experience booths and more), along with experimental soundscapes, light shows, therapeutic workshops, and uniquely integrated technology activations.

The otherworldly three-day celebration converging art, tech and music will take place Sept. 22-24 on the private Sugar Creek Airstrip in Bentonville. Presale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at format-festival.com.

This year's charity partner is once again Bentonville Public Schools.

In addition, FORMAT is committed to fostering local talent and has created multiple ways for the community to participate in this year's festival – everything from providing an open call for local artists and musicians to contribute their work, to the annual Entrance Gate competition, a new partnership with the University of Arkansas where students will be able to collaborate with FORMAT, and much more. Local artist Danielle Hatch will transform FORMAT bars into art pieces, as well as present a performance piece during the festival.

FORMAT has expanded its shuttle system to include shuttle locations in Fayetteville, Lowell and at the Momentary to provide easy transportation for patrons to and from the festival grounds. More information at format-festival.com.

Fans cheer as Nile Rogers & Chic perform on the North of Oz stage Friday, October 23, 2022, during the Format Festival at the Sugar Creek Airstrip in Bentonville. The Format Festival in a three day music, art and technology festival featuring over 80 live music acts and over two dozen visual, performance and institutional artists from around the world. Photo by Michael Woods

