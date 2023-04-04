Full Senate to hear bill allowing Northwest Arkansas National Airport to deannex from Highfill

LITTLE ROCK -- An amended version of a bill that would allow Northwest Arkansas National Airport to deannex from the city of Highfill cleared a Senate committee with no fanfare Tuesday morning and is now headed to the Senate floor this afternoon.

The Senate Committee on City, County and Local Affairs forwarded Senate Bill 414 with a do-pass recommendation.

If passed by the Senate Tuesday afternoon, the bill will go to the House of Representatives Committee on City, County and Local Affairs on Wednesday afternoon.

The bill proposes amending the state's Regional Airport Authority Act to allow regional airport authorities to deannex from a city. The original bill had a provision to allow regional airports to levy taxes on airport property, but the bill was amended to remove that.

The measure would allow Northwest Arkansas National Airport to leave Highfill by a two-thirds vote of the airport board. Northwest Arkansas National Airport is one of three regional airport authorities in the state and the only one that would be affected by the change.

Airport officials said annexation of Northwest Arkansas National Airport into a city was never envisioned when the airport was being planned and the Airport Authority was created.

Highfill city leaders and residents have opposed the bill. Highfill Mayor Chris Holland spoke in opposition last week, saying he opposes the bill because it would hurt Highfill by taking away a big portion of the revenue the city depends on.

Highfill gets sales tax money from seven or eight food vendors at the airport, six car rental companies and other retailers.

The city has two bond issues totaling about $7 million. It collects about $600,000 from its 2% sales tax on businesses at the airport used to pay for those bonds, which aren't slated to be paid off until 2037.

Airport officials contend the bill provides a time frame for the airport to pay the city for lost revenue that would have gone to repaying those bonds as part of any deannexation. The Arkansas Constitution also prohibits any law that impairs the obligations of contracts.

Airport officials have argued sales tax revenue would continue to go to Highfill until all the debts are paid off.

Five cities and two counties originally agreed to form the airport authority. Highfill was not among them. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers, Siloam Springs and Springdale each appoint two members to the Board of Directors, as do Benton and Washington counties. The board's purpose is to build, operate and maintain the facility, including runways, structures, roads, staff and finances required to operate a modern aviation facility.