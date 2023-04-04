Game and Fish seeks turkey data

The latest cold snap may have postponed a few scouting trips, but many turkey hunters have already spent mornings scouting for this year's gobbler. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is seeking hunters' help to monitor trends in the state's turkey landscape.

The Arkansas Turkey Hunting Survey has been in place since 2007 to gather information on hunter activity, gobbling activity, turkey observations and hunting success throughout turkey season. Volunteers record data from each hunt and send the results to be analyzed at the end of the hunting season. Biologists then compile all the data to identify trends in hunter participation and satisfaction and provide a report for all hunters to compare notes.

Arkansas' turkey season runs April 17-25 in turkey zone one and April 17-May 7 in turkey zone 2. Jeremy Wood, Game and Fish turkey program coordinator, said Game and Fish uses many other tools, such as remote recording surveys, surveys conducted by staff and checked harvest data to monitor trends, but the addition of hunter observations can help fill gaps.

"With more observation data points, we can see a more complete picture and share how turkeys respond to changes in weather and hunting pressure," Wood said. "We can track trends in gobbling activity, flock breakup and other factors that influence turkey hunting and turkey reproduction."

Wood hopes all hunters interested in improving Arkansas's turkey hunting take the time to download the survey's smartphone app and share the details of their scouting and hunting experiences. Hunters can be confident they won't be giving away any of their secret spots when participating.

Visit www.agfc.com/turkeysurvey to participate in the Spring Gobbler Hunting Survey.



