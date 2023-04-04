Herb Rule, Little Rock lawyer and former Arkansas legislator, dies at 87

Herbert C. Rule III, longtime lawyer with Little Rock’s Rose Law Firm, a former state legislator and one-time candidate for U.S. Congress, died Monday. He was 87.

Rule defeated then-state Rep. Paul Van Dalsem of Perryville in 1966 and served two terms in the state House. It was during that campaign that Van Dalsem, reacting to the large number of women working for Rule, issued his famous comment that women should be kept barefoot and pregnant, said Renie Rule, Rule’s wife of 20 years.

“Herb was using so many women in his campaign that somebody asked [Van Dalsem] what he thought, and that’s when he came out with that remark,” she recalled. Throughout the remainder of the campaign, she added, Rule frequently brought out female staff members dressed in shifts and without footwear.

Rule graduated from Little Rock Central High School in 1955 and attended Yale University, graduating in 1959. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps that year, serving with the 3rd Marine Division in the Far East. He spent six years in the Marine Corps Reserve while attending attending law school at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. He graduated with a juris doctor degree in 1964 and joined the Rose Law Firm, where he practiced until 2012.

Rule served on the Little Rock school board from 1976 to 1982. In 2012, at age 74, he challenged then-U.S. Rep. Tim Griffin, R-Little Rock, for Arkansas' 2nd District seat in the U.S. Congress, garnering just over 39% of the vote.

Rule also spent some years farming soybeans, rice and corn near Keo.

He was a member of the congregation at Little Rock’s Second Presbyterian Church, a longtime supporter of the Arkansas Repertory Theatre and a stalwart onstage in the biennial Gridiron Show, in which area lawyers spoof the legal profession and politicians. He also sang in the bass section of the Arkansas Choral Society. Renie Rule said he got his start as an entertainer while he was a member of the Whiffenpoofs as a student at Yale.

In addition to his wife, Rule is survived by two sons, Chris and Nick, both of Little Rock. Funeral arrangements are pending.