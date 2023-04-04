Hogs make cut for forward B.J. Mack

Arkansas has made the top five for Wofford transfer B.J. Mack and is expected to receive an official visit.

Mack, 6-8, 245 pounds, announced March 7 plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer. He is expected to visit Arkansas on April 28-30 and make trips to Alabama, LSU, Iowa and South Carolina.

He started 32 games and averaged 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists this season while shooting 49.2% from the field, 33.5% beyond the three-point line and 80.7% at the free throw line.

Mack averaged 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and had 40 blocked shots in 3 seasons at Wofford. He averaged 2.1 points and 1.2 rebounds in 2019-20 as a freshman at South Florida before transferring to Wofford.

Mack was previously recruited by former Arkansas coach Mike Anderson and his coaching staff out of Mouth of Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.