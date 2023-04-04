Arkansas House approves $75M increase in public education funding





House lawmakers on Tuesday approved a $75 million increase in public education funding for the next school year, sending the bill to the Senate for further consideration.

As part of the proposal, the bill allocates funding for full-time classified school staff to receive a $2-an-hour raise and a cost-of-living adjustment for teachers. The House voted 77-3 to approve the bill.

House Bill 1688, sponsored Rep. Brain Evans, R-Cabot, is the Legislature’s funding for educational adequacy, a process lawmakers undertake every two years to determine how much to fund public schools. Per-pupil funding is the biggest part of state funding for public schools, which also receive supplemental state and federal funds.

The bill amounts to a 2.8% increase in state funding for public education for the next school year. The bill would increase the per-pupil funding from $7,413 to $7,618 for the 2023-2024 school year and to $7,771 for the 2024-2025 school year. The bill will fund a 1.8% cost-0f-living adjustment for teachers and secretaries in fiscal year 2024 and a 2.2% increase in fiscal year 2025.

House Minority Leader Tippi McCullough, D-Little Rock, criticized the bill, saying it was less than what the House Education Committee recommended in the fall.

"A small increase is better than no increase at all, of course," McCullough said. "But this proposed amount doesn't even cover inflation and will not be adequate to meet the additional costs and requirements that schools and districts have."