House committee passes bill addressing parole eligibility misinterpretation





An Arkansas House committee on Tuesday advanced a bill aimed at addressing a seven-year misinterpretation of state law by the Arkansas Department of Corrections which lawmakers said resulted in nearly 300 inmates convicted of residential burglary losing their eligibility for parole, despite what they were told by attorneys and courts.

The Committee on Judiciary advanced Senate Bill 366 by Sen. Joshua Bryant, R-Rogers, on a voice vote without audible dissent. The measure moves to the full House for further action.

Bryant told the panel his bill is needed to address an interpretation error that originated after a 2015 law designated residential burglary as a violent felony offense.

The reclassification of residential burglary included in the Criminal Justice Reform Act of 2015 impacted parole eligibility for certain offenders since state law requires a person convicted of a violent felony offense who has previously been found guilty of a violent felony to serve the entirety of their sentence.

During the seven years covered by his bill, Bryant said the state Department of Corrections did not consider residential burglaries committed before the 2015 act to be violent felony offenses. Courts and attorneys used this guidance when negotiating plea arraignments and calculating sentences.

In May, then-Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in an opinion requested by the state Department of Corrections that any person convicted of residential burglary who commits an additional violent felony on or after April 1, 2015, should not be eligible for parole.

Officials with the Department of Corrections told lawmakers in October the policy change led to 290 inmates losing their parole eligibility and resulted in the re-incarceration of two people with prior convictions for residential burglary.

Family members of incarcerated people affected by the policy change spoke in favor of the bill saying the misinterpretation of state law had unfairly removed parole eligibility and lengthened prison sentences by years for their loved ones.

Bryant said 101 offenders were released on parole before the policy change. In October, state officials said 90 of these offenders were still under supervision and 11 had returned to Department of Corrections custody because they violated terms of parole. At the time, Solomon Graves, then-secretary of the department, said parolees' "inherent liberty" prevented the department from re-incarcerating them unless the parolees made an additional mistake.

To address the misinterpretation, SB 366 would remove the "violent felony" classification for residential burglary offenses committed before April 1, 2015. The bill applies to defendants sentenced before May 24, 2022, unless the sentencing order expressly designates the defendant was sentenced under state law classifying residential burglary as a violent offense.

Bryant said his bill would not automatically grant offenders parole but is intended to reinstate their eligibility for parole.