House panel OK’s bill requiring age verification by social media companies

A House committee advanced a bill Monday to require social media companies to verify new users' age before allowing them to make an account.

Senate Bill 396, also known as the Social Media Safety Act, passed the House Insurance and Commerce Committee on a 16-3 vote and moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Tyler Dees, R-Siloam Springs, and Jon Eubanks, R-Paris, is aimed at giving parents more oversight over how children use social media. Social media users younger than 18 would need permission from a parent or guardian to make an account.

The bill also is backed by Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who announced her support for the bill during a news conference in March.

"We're not banning this from allowing young people to use these social media platforms, we just want to have the involvement of a parent or guardian so that they are aware of the sites that they are on," Eubanks said. "And so that they can track, at least, what their children are being exposed to."

The bill is aimed at large social media companies such as Meta and Twitter, exempting companies "controlled by a business entity" that generates less than $100 million in annual gross revenue.

Also excluded from the bill are email providers and companies that provide direct messaging services, streaming services, online shopping, news, sports, entertainment websites or "other content that is pre-selected by the provider and not user-generated." A company that "exclusively offers subscription content" also would be exempted from the bill.

To verify users' age, social media companies would be required to contract with a third-party vendor to perform a reasonable age verification that would include uploading a digital copy of a driver's license, a government-issued ID or "any commercially reasonable age verification method" to verify a user's age.

Social media companies are "public or semi-public internet-based service or applications" that are used "to connect users in order to allow users to interact socially," according to the bill. The bill also defines social media companies as an "online forum" where users can create a profile, upload posts and view posts from other accounts.

Dees offered an amendment to the bill to clarify age verification would apply only to new users and exempt companies whose "primary purpose is not social interaction," such as LinkedIn. Companies that don't comply with the bill's age verification requirement could be subject to a $2,500 fine for each violation.

"As a society, as a culture, we adopt this logic when it comes to tobacco and alcohol," Dees said. "We say that if you want to go buy cigarettes you have a reasonable age verification process -- you show your ID."

Ruthie Barko, executive director for Colorado and the Central U.S. for TechNet, a firm that represents companies such as Google, Meta and Apple, told the committee the bill would mean users would have to submit sensitive personal information to have their age verified by a third party.

"Age verification results in capturing massive amounts of sensitive, personally identifiable information," Barko said. "Because of the civil penalties included in the bill social media platforms would likely have no choice but to treat all users in Arkansas as if they are under the age of 18."

The bill barely passed the Senate last week with some worried about whether regulating social media companies was the proper role for government. Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, said the bill placed a large regulatory burden on social media companies without doing much to protect children from cyber-bullying or inappropriate content.

"If we are going to place a regulatory burden on a company in the [area] of protecting our kids, it needs to protect the kids," Flowers said. "And I feel like we will be lulled into thinking that we've done something because we passed this bill."

Terry Schilling, president of the American Principles Project, spoke in favor of the bill, pushing back on worries that the measure was an example of government overreach.

"Laws should protect the vulnerable from bad individuals and corporate actors," Schilling said. "And right now there are fewer people more vulnerable to bad actors in big tech than our children."

Arkansas would not be the first state to enact a law requiring social media age verification. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed a pair of bills into law in March requiring age checks for users and a social media curfew for children younger than 18, barring them from using social media between 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.