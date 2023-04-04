Jefferson County artist debuts album

Thirty-plus music lovers braved storms and a downtown deluge to fill the Bistro of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Business Support Incubator, 615 S. Main St., on March 24.

The occasion was the debut of Jefferson County native son Billy Jeter's fifth and most personal long play record containing 10 new, original compositions.

Recorded at Little Rock's Fellowship Hall Studio, the project has been two years in the making. All songs were penned by Jeter, with two numbers co-written with Karen Jo Vennes and Chris Telling.

The Port City Blues Players, consisting of Gene "Pops" Cooper on keyboard, Roscoe Willis on bass, Lex Copritalia on drums, Dave Sadler and Mark Morgan on guitars, Jerry McCoy on guitar and vocals, and Mellow Dee Groove contributing accompanying vocal, opened the show with a 45-minute set of traditional blues.

Jeter took the stage with his band at 7 p.m., introducing his album, "Hysteria."

"I wanted to make a record about where I grew up and what I grew up with," Jeter said. "I didn't want it to be a Delta Blues recording. I was aiming more for a Delta roots record. This music comes from here and how living here has influenced me."

He elaborated on the process.

"It contains some story songs, a couple of social commentary numbers and of course, some blues. I'm more of a storyteller than a great musician. But I've got sense enough to surround myself with great musicians," Jeter said.

His band for the evening proved that point with Perry Israel and Jason Lee Hale on twin lead guitars, Bryan Wolverton on bass and Pat Lindsey on percussion.

He explained the album cover.

"It was painted by Walter H. Nichols from Dardanelle in 1967 during the race and Vietnam protest riots on Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C. The first song, 'Queen of Hysteria,' is meant to reflect the energetic culture during that turbulent time.

"Other songs are influenced by Robbie Robertson's [of The Band] songwriting style with some Bobby Rush showmanship thrown in for good measure," he said.

"The second song on side one is 'Denim in the Dirt.' It has to do with the planting of Cummins penitentiary prisoners in an untold number of unmarked graves that were exposed in the Robert Redford movie 'Brubaker.' It was inspired by an old blues man I knew from Swan Lake named Goosey Willie Cobb. He spent time and managed to survive the harsh conditions of the Arkansas penal system back in the day," Jeter said.

"Goosey may be best remembered for a song he wrote, 'You Don't Love Me,' that was recorded by the Allman Brothers Band," he said.

Jeter shared the origins of the first song on side two.

"My wife and I were driving across the Texas panhandle listening to Robert Earl Kenn and Rodney Crowell, when I said, 'They make me want to write a Texas songwriter song.' That's where the inspiration for 'Comanche Moon' came from. Every independent woman I've ever known from Texas who has heard this song thinks it's written about her," he said.

He introduced the second song on side two.

"'Unemployment Tree' is about a long standing, wide spreading oak on the side of Highway 79 in Wabbaseka across from C&B Market. It has a history as the place for folks to wait to be picked up for day labor in the cotton fields when I was growing up on the farm."

Another Jefferson County native son, two-time Grammy winner Bobby Rush, made a special guest appearance playing harmonica on "Unemployment Tree" as well as a second contribution on the catchy upbeat number "Buddy Roe."

"'Oh Elaine' on side B," Jeter said, "is about the Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, 1919 race massacre in Elaine, Ark. We were never told about this in school growing up and I felt like it needed a light shone on it."

The song reflects a tragedy in Arkansas history when a group of Delta tenant farmers gathered in a small Elaine church to organize against unfair working conditions and poor wages only to have the local sheriff brutally squash their efforts by killing at least 200 of their number.

"The last song I wrote on the album," Jeter said, "is 'Labor Day Blues.' I'm a Grateful Dead fan and it reflects their influence. Every verse tags a different artist who has written about unions and labor issues."

Israel, Jeter's guitarist and fellow recording artist, commented on Jeter's writing style.

"His songs don't fit in a traditional box. They don't necessarily follow a familiar writing format of compositions but contain a unique flavor all his own. I don't mess with his creations. I just work to bring how he hears them to the listener's ear," Israel said.

Jimmy "Catfish" Cunningham, who is the executive director of Delta Rhythm and Bayous Alliance, helped arrange for Jeter to debut his album in the Bistro.

"This is the blues tradition coming from right here in Pine Bluff with one of Jefferson County's own," Cunningham said. "It's home-baked sounds flavored with Jefferson County spices. It's great to have Billy premiere his new record here at the Bistro where all the music history from up and down the Delta Rhythm and Bayous Highway is on display. Tonight, those sounds are leaping right off the wall.

"Anything we can do here in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County to amplify our blues heritage, we will certainly always do. Hosting this show tonight is just one more example," Cunningham said.

Cunningham also promoted an upcoming event scheduled for the neighboring ARTSpace on Main.

"Beginning April 6 through May 25, we will have 'A Cast of Blues' exhibit featuring 15 resin casting[s] of internationally renowned blues artist such as Coco Taylor, Bobby Blue Bland and Bobby Rush."

He went on to explain that this Music Education Initiative exhibit is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission, the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, and the Delta Rhythm and Bayous Alliance working in collaboration to bring the traveling exhibit by Mississippi artist Sharon McConnell-Dickerson. The exhibit is designed to be a "hands-on" display where viewers are encouraged to touch and feel the castings.

Jeter additionally hosted an album release party at the White Water Tavern in Little Rock the following evening, March 25. Detroit Johnny was the opening act for the standing-room-only show.

Jeter is scheduled to perform at the Fordyce on the Cotton Belt Festival on April 21, the Helena Delta Roots Music Festival on April 22, the Meteor Guitar Lounge in Bentonville May 13 with Cousin Smitty, and Juking at Rose's at C&B Market of Wabbaseka on Dec. 3.

Jeter's new album, "Hysteria," is available at all record shops in the Little Rock area as well as C&B Market in Wabbaseka or online @billyjetermusic4288.

Jeter's discography includes: Billy Jeter and Parkstone (2016), Songdog Blues (2018), House on Fire (2019), Shine Eye Landing (2021) and Hysteria (2023).