Change the culture

Kudos to Philip Martin for Sunday's opinion column "Suck it up." A truly masterful summation of the present condition of the gun culture of this country and the idiot politicians who condone and let it happen, completely unfettered. Nothing will change until enough people are convinced that enough is too much and vote in politicians who are willing to stand up to the gun lobby and put restrictions on this madness. In the words of Bob Dylan's song: "Yes, and how many deaths will it take 'til he knows that too many people have died?"

According to the Brady Campaign website, Sen. Tom Cotton has received $1,971,214* during his political career from the NRA. (The Brady Campaign website adds this note: "This data includes direct and indirect support, including political spending independent of any coordination of said campaign. An * indicates updated 2020 election cycle funds.") How much he has received from other gun lobbyists is unknown. Please let Senator Cotton know if you think this is unacceptable and ask him to support legislation that bans assault rifles and other firearms of mass destruction. Please!

And then remember his reaction when it is time for re-election.

JERRY ROBERTSON

Van Buren

You are the problem

When I was in the fourth grade, I brought home a stack of books from the school library. My mom asked to look at them, and she told me that one book I had picked was too old for me. She told me to take it back to the library, and I did. I trusted and respected my mom enough to accept her decision and to do what she told me to, and she trusted and respected me enough to know I would do it. I eventually read that book in high school, with her knowledge and blessing.

If your child is reading something you find personally offensive without your consent, you don't have a book problem. You don't have a library problem. You have a parenting problem.

Let me decide what is OK for my child to read; I don't need you to make that choice for me by taking books out of libraries.

CHELSEA HODGE

Siloam Springs

Mistakes in editorial

Reading your editorial March 31 regarding the Kentucky helicopter collision, it was jarring to read the term "nap-of-the-earth" mis-rendered as "map" of the earth. Similarly, let's "rappel" from the helicopter rather than "repel" from it.

Does no one read this stuff after it's written?

ALAN EASTHAM

Little Rock

Not what it's about

Re the recent news of Trump being indicted and with all sources of media focusing on "Stormy Daniels" and throwing her name at us: This indictment is actually about financial fraud, not a porn star!

EDITH SEAMAN

Lakeview

Education is needed

As much as I support and respect our governor, it's possible that she might have been sheltered from some important and gritty life lessons growing up. For instance, the idea of memorializing Arkansas' abortions by, perhaps, keeping a running tote-board on Capitol grounds seems less than helpful in reducing unwanted pregnancies. Another recent reader posted concern for all the unwanted, untended children born to ignorant, substance-abusing or mentally ill parents. How about keeping tabs on those sad statistics?

I am as conservative as you can get and honestly view abortion as murder. However, discouraging unwanted pregnancies will not happen by driving past the Capitol and seeing that tote-board. Instead of climbing on our high horses and shaming those who got themselves (or were raped) into the tragic situation of having parented an unwanted child, why not put on our grownup pants and talk turkey to our kids from an early age?

One mother of teenaged daughters told me she was not worried about her girls getting pregnant because "they don't even want children even after they get married." I kindly explained that babies are regularly conceived when the desire for parenthood is the last thing on anyone's mind.

Education is key. Long before you expect your child to think about parenthood, talk candidly to them. Show them videos of young people whose lives were completely altered by an unplanned pregnancy.

JUDY SIPES SMITH

Jacksonville

Democracy is at risk

Being an ex-president doesn't give Donald Trump immunity from crimes committed. He said he could get away with violating women sexually. He said he could shoot someone in Times Square and get away with it. He attempted a coup of the last election. He has threatened many who disagree with him. The party of law and order needs to examine its motives for supporting this con man. Alvin Bragg didn't indict him, a jury of his peers did. They heard the evidence and chose to indict.

Democracy is at risk since many in the Republican Party lost their moral compass. Where is their integrity to the truth? Trump is a disgrace. A sad, delusional, insulting, and chaotic liar. Money and power corrupts. I guess you can be for law and order until it involves one of your own.

Good people, don't be tricked and fooled by lies. Everyone is accountable for their actions. USA is about us, not Democrats or Republicans. Pay attention to the source of your information. Are they trying to make you angry and vengeful? What is their motive? Let us be united Americans. Let us stand up and acknowledge right or wrong.

BILL BOND

Benton