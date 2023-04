Little Rock police identified a man found fatally shot late Friday on Pulaski Street, according to an incident report.

Officers responding to a report of a subject down in the area of 19th and Pulaski streets located Jason Davenport, 46, of Little Rock shot near the intersection of South Pulaski Street and West Charles Bussey Avenue, according to the report.

Paramedics attempted to treat Davenport’s wound, but he died at the scene.

Police have yet to identify a suspect in the killing Tuesday.