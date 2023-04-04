Mulberry use-of-force case gets new end-of-year trial date

FORT SMITH -- Two former Crawford County Sheriff's Office deputies facing federal civil rights charges in connection with the use of force during an arrest in August have been given a new trial date.

U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes signed an order Friday resetting the trial for Levi White, 32, and Zackary King, 27, for 9 a.m. Dec. 11 in Fort Smith, according to court records. The trial will be held before Holmes, who presided over a scheduling conference in the case Thursday.

White and King are charged with one count each of deprivation of rights under color of law in U.S. District Court. The indictment, filed Jan. 11, accuses them of hitting Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, S.C., multiple times while Worcester was on the ground during an arrest Aug. 21 in Mulberry.

Both men pleaded not guilty, according to court records. Their trial originally had been set for April 3.