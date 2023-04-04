Rapper-turned-country singer Jelly Roll was the big winner at the CMT Music Awards, as he took home three awards Sunday. The tattooed singer got emotional during the show in Austin, Texas, which aired on CBS, as he thanked the country radio industry for its acceptance and shouted out to those who felt like him. "You can be whatever you want to be. I promise you that," he shouted. "I told them that I wanted to be a country singer and I am standing here at the CMT Awards with the male video of the year, baby." Earlier in the night, he brought a choir out for his prayer-theme song "Need a Favor." The show started off with a somber tone as country singer and co-host Kelsea Ballerini read off the names of six school shooting victims killed last week in Nashville, Tenn. But the show prioritized nostalgia overall as performances merged rock, blues and country from Texas, mixing in tributes and covers alongside newer artists and fan-favorite songs. Later in the show, Ballerini took to the stage flanked by drag artists, as states across the country consider legally limiting drag show performances. Tennessee was the first state to place strict limits on drag show performances, which were set to take effect this month. The law has been temporarily blocked after a lawsuit was filed last week.

Shakira announced Sunday that she and her children are officially leaving Barcelona, Spain, nearly a year after calling it quits with Spanish former soccer player Gerard Pique. "I settled in Barcelona to provide my children with stability, the same thing we now search for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea," the Colombian pop singer Shakira wrote in Spanish on Instagram. In November, Shakira and Pique reached a custody agreement confirming the singer would soon move back to Miami with their two children, Sasha Pique Mebarak, 8, and Milan Pique Mebarak, 10. Last fall, the vocalist was ordered to stand trial in Spain for alleged tax evasion. A date has not been set for the trial. "Thank you to everyone there who cheered me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow," Shakira continued Sunday. "Thank you to my Spanish audience. ... For you all, it's just a see you later."