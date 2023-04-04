El Dorado nonprofit

buys medical center

El Dorado-based Medical Center of South Arkansas and its related businesses have been acquired by a newly formed nonprofit, according to a Monday news release.

South Arkansas Regional Hospital -- made up of several entities in the El Dorado area -- has purchased Medical Center of South Arkansas along with its physician clinic operations and outpatient services of subsidiaries of Community Health Systems. The terms of the deal were not released.

South Arkansas Regional Hospital, or SARH, is made up of the SHARE Foundation, Murphy USA Charitable Foundation, Murphy Foundation and AR Health Ventures -- a nonprofit entity affiliated with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

"SHARE Foundation has been invested in the health of Union County since 1996," Dr. Brian Jones, president and chief executive officer of SHARE Foundation, said in a statement. "This collaboration allows us to deepen that commitment to our community by building on the quality care and services delivered by the physicians and employees of Medical Center of South Arkansas."

The deal is expected to close in the summer and is subject to regulatory approvals.

-- John Magsam

Walmart unveils new

look of website, app

Walmart Inc. has revamped its homepage, creating portals on both its website and app that take online shoppers directly to the product category they're looking for.

Much like Amazon.com's homepage, Walmart now clusters items under labels such as fashion, beauty, food, tech, decor and seasonal items.

"The new homepage offers a product-focused experience that better mirrors the way our customers love to shop," said Tom Ward, chief e-commerce officer for Walmart U.S.

Ward said on Walmart's corporate blog Monday that the Bentonville-based retailer's global tech, product and design teams worked together closely to envision the new homepage and make it a reality.

But the makeover doesn't just benefit customers, Ward said.

"It also provides our suppliers and Marketplace sellers new opportunities to showcase more relevant products and better tell their stories within moments that are top of mind for our customers," he said.

-- Serenah McKay

Arkansas Index sees

2.54 rise to 767.43

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 767.43, up 2.54.

"U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday, as a group of oil producers announced a cut to output combined with a soft manufacturing report sent mixed signals to investors trying to get their arms around non-stop economic data," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.