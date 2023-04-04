North Little Rock traffic closures, volunteer location moved

North Little Rock police announced Tuesday morning that some areas are closed off to pedestrian and vehicular traffic due to electrical repairs.

The area of Military Drive between Kansas Avenue and Coors Drive will be closed, police said in a tweet. Traffic will be rerouted “until further notice.”

The North Little Rock Electric department will be conducting repairs in that area, the tweet said.

Shara Brazear, a spokesperson for the city, said Tuesday that Burns Park is closed to foot and vehicular traffic as well as cyclists.

Information about how long the park would be closed was not immediately available.

The city has also moved the volunteer sign-in location for tornado relief efforts to noon Tuesday at 1300 Pike Ave. That location will be open daily from 6:30 a.m. until 7 p.m., a news release from the city said.

Cleaning supplies and equipment will be available at the sign-in location, the release said.

The city asks that volunteers sign in before helping with tornado relief efforts in North Little Rock.

The Eggstravaganza at Funland Easter celebration planned for Saturday at Burns Park has been moved as well. The celebration will now be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Laman Plaza Playground, 2801 Orange St.