BASEBALL

Rendon suspended 4 games

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon says he is dropping his appeal after his suspension was reduced to four games by Major League Baseball for his interactions with a fan last week. Rendon spoke before the Angels opened a series in Seattle on Monday night and said the league had agreed to reduce his suspension from five games to four. The initial five-game suspension was handed down by MLB senior vice president Michael Hill earlier Monday and the appeal by Rendon was immediate. Rendon's suspension will begin with Monday's game and he will sit the entire series against Seattle. Rendon grabbed a fan by the shirt through the bleacher guardrails after Thursday night's 2-1 loss at Oakland. Rendon looks to have grabbed the fan's shirt near his chest through the bars of the railing and exchanged words with him before appearing to take a swipe at the bill of the man's ballcap and walking into the tunnel.

MLB owners approve deal

Major League Baseball owners unanimously approved an initial five-year labor contract with minor league players on Monday that will more than double player salaries. The agreement was reached last Wednesday and ratified by players on Friday. Minor league players formed a bargaining unit during a rapid 17-day organization drive as part of the Major League Baseball Players Association last September and MLB voluntarily recognized the union rather than force a National Labor Relations Board election.

BASKETBALL

Knight released from hospital

Former Indiana Hoosiers coach Bob Knight was released from a hospital in Bloomington, Ind., and returned home after being admitted with an illness over the weekend, his son said Monday. "On behalf of the Knight Family, we thank you for your thoughts and prayers. As many have heard, my dad was hospitalized over the weekend with an illness and has since been released from the hospital," according to a statement from Pat Knight posted online. "We ask for your privacy as he is cared for and resting at home in good hands." An email from the university about Knight's health was sent to former Indiana basketball players on Friday, asking for prayers and saying Knight hoped to return home soon after being hospitalized with an undisclosed illness. The university did not have an update on Knight's condition on Monday. The 82-year-old Knight won three national championships, 11 Big Ten titles and 662 games at Indiana before being fired in September 2000 after he allegedly grabbed a student by the arm in a hallway. The incident violated a zero-tolerance policy instituted by the university following an investigation into accusations of physical and verbal abuse made by former player Neil Reed, who died of a heart attack in 2012. Texas Tech hired Knight in 2001, and he stayed there until retiring in 2008 with a then-Division I record 902 career wins.

TENNIS

Svitolina suffers loss in return

Two-time Grand Slam semifinalist Elina Svitolina played a WTA match for the first time as a mother on Monday, losing to Yulia Putintseva 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-4 at the Charleston (S.C.) Open. Svitolina has been ranked as high as No. 3 and is currently No. 1,081, because she was off the professional tennis tour for a little more than a year. She and her husband, fellow player Gael Monfils, became parents in October, when their daughter, Skal, was born. The first-round match in the main stadium of a tournament played on green clay lasted 2 hours, 46 minutes on a cloudy, breezy day and was filled with momentum swings. The previous time Svitolina competed at a tournament, at the Miami Open in March 2022, she was ranked No. 20. She received a wild-card invitation to get into the main draw in Charleston. The 28-year-old from Ukraine entered Monday with a 6-1 head-to-head record against Putintseva, winning their past six matches in a row.

GYMNASTICS

Kidney issues sidelined Lee

Olympic gymnastics champion Sunisa Lee said a kidney issue cut short her college career, but she still has her sights set on the Paris Games next year. Lee, who already had announced plans to leave college and resume training at the elite level this spring, missed the end of the regular season, the SEC championships and the NCAA regional because of what Auburn described as a "non-gymnastics health issue." She revealed Monday in a post on social media that it was related to kidney problems. Lee was the 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion in Tokyo. She then became the first reigning Olympic champion to compete at the NCAA level, taking advantage of new name, image and likeness rules that allow college athletes to make money while competing. Lee said in November that this would be her final season at Auburn before focusing on preparations for her second Games.