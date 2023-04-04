Oil prices surge on news of OPEC cuts





Oil prices surged on Monday and U.S. officials voiced their displeasure a day after OPEC members announced substantial cuts in production, a move that reaffirmed Saudi Arabia, the group's leader, as a headstrong captain in the oil market.

Traders bid up crude prices after the news of cuts totaling more than 1.1 million barrels a day, or 1% of global production, beginning next month. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose about 6%, to about $84.50 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. standard, was up by a similar amount, trading over $80 a barrel.

Sunday's surprise announcement signaled a potential new threat to global efforts to curb inflation and a challenge to the Biden administration, which has pushed for lower gasoline prices.

Capital markets analyst Mohammed Ali Yasin said most people had been waiting for the June 4 meeting of the oil cartel. The decision highlights the urgency felt by producers.

"It was a surprise to all, I think, watchers and the market followers," Yasin said. "The swiftness of the move, the timing of the move and the size of the move were all significant."

The move could further aggravate strained relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia. Last year, President Joe Biden made a special appeal to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh to increase oil production, only to have OPEC, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Counties, trim its output at its next meeting.

A statement released by OPEC on Monday described the "voluntary production adjustments" as a "precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market."

Saudi Arabia, OPEC's top oil producer, said it would cut by far the most, reducing by 500,000 barrels a day, followed by Iraq (211,000 barrels), United Arab Emirates (144,000 barrels) and five other countries.

The abrupt move showed that Saudi Arabia is determined to be proactive to keep prices high, perhaps in the range of $90 a barrel, some analysts said.

"This is a new Saudi style of unpredictable maneuver," said Karen Young, a senior fellow at the Columbia University Center on Global Energy Policy. In recent days, Saudi oil officials had signaled that current production levels would be maintained through the end of the year.

It may prove difficult, though, to prop up prices if demand for oil is sinking. Monday's jolt "could be followed by realization that the market is a lot weaker than people think," wrote Edward Morse, head of commodities at Citigroup.

Uncertainties hang over the global economy. It is not clear how quickly China, the largest oil importer and Saudi Arabia's most important customer, will recover from its "zero covid" lockdowns. Also hard to gauge is the extent of economic damage done to oil demand by the recent turmoil in the banking industry. And higher prices will encourage more investment and production from other producers, like shale oil drillers in the United States.

In the United States, gasoline prices have been creeping higher in recent weeks.

By moving now, the Saudis are signaling that they prefer to act rather than wait and see how these trends play out, some analysts said.

"This is probably not their last production move of the year," Morse said.

OPEC+, made up of OPEC, Russia and some others, produces roughly half of the world's oil. In February, Russia declared it would cut production by 500,000 barrels a day, a response to Western sanctions that have shaken up demand for its oil.

Overall, the group had not been scheduled to hold a formal oil ministers' meeting until June, but the Saudis apparently decided that action was needed. Prices have been weak recently, although they recovered slightly in recent days as banking problems appeared to ease. A dispute between Iraq and Kurdistan disrupted some oil supplies last week, but a potential settlement was announced over the weekend.

The sight of prices dipping toward $70 a barrel in mid-March was probably unsettling for the Saudis and, analysts say, they may have resolved to act before more bad news propelled the markets down further. Saudi Arabia needs high oil revenues to support ambitious development schemes aimed at diversifying the kingdom's economy away from oil.

Some analysts say the Saudis had little choice but to act.

"This move by OPEC+ looks to restore its credibility as being a proactive, preemptive force," said Gary Ross, chief executive of Black Gold Investors, a trading firm.

What's clear is that the Saudis are likely to make moves that they decide are in their interest even if their decisions irritate the Biden administration and complicate the U.S. Federal Reserve's efforts to ease inflation.

Relations between Washington and Riyadh have been complicated further by China's growing presence in the region, including its role as mediator in a recent series of secret talks that led to improved relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

On Monday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby cautioned against reading too much into the latest disagreement.

"Saudi Arabia is still a strategic partner, as they have been for 80 years," he said.

"We don't always see eye-to-eye on everything, but on many things that are of mutual concern to us, we are finding ways to work together," Kirby said, noting efforts to extend the cease-fire in Yemen.

But Helima Croft, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, noted a difference in attitude in Riyadh.

"It has been apparent that Saudi Arabia is prepared to endure increased friction in the bilateral relationship" with Washington, she wrote in a note to clients.

Croft said the Saudis now view Washington as "just one of several partners" rather than their most important ally, as in the past.

Even though drillers are flush with cash after record profits last year, U.S. producers are unlikely to accelerate oil growth enough to make up for OPEC+'s surprise reduction, analysts and executives said.





Management teams aren't showing signs they'll break a three-year trend of prioritizing dividends and share buybacks over new drilling. And even if they wanted to pump more, a shortage of top-tier well locations, workers and equipment would limit their ability. Taken together, this means U.S. shale is no longer the disruptive force in global oil markets that it was for the decade before covid-19.

"There's not a coordinated response that comes out of here," said Brendan McCracken, chief executive officer of Permian Basin producer Ovintiv. "We're now into several years of players like us running these businesses for returns and free cash flow, and that's not going to change in the short term or the long term."

U.S. production growth is less than half of what it was before 2020, with overall output yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. Major forecasters see growth of just 500,000 barrels a day or so this year from the Permian Basin, the country's fastest-growing shale field, less than half of the more than 1 million barrels a day of cuts announced by OPEC+ on Sunday.

"The OPEC cut was only possible because of the inability/unwillingness of the U.S. shale oil sector to grow at the same rate as it was in 2016-2020," Houston-based trader and billionaire John Arnold said on Twitter. "With much less supply elasticity in the market today, OPEC is less worried about losing market share if it defends higher prices."

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Arkansas was $3.09 on Monday, up from $3.02 a month ago, according to AAA. The national average price was $3.50.

Information for this article was contributed by Stanley Reed of The New York Times, Kevin Crowley and Mitchell Ferman of Bloomberg News (WPNS) and David McHugh of The Associated Press.



