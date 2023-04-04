OPINION | NATE ALLEN: Huge relief as bullpen saves the weekend for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two out of three ain't bad.

Especially when things begin badly and deteriorate.

For starters, in their last weekend 3-game SEC baseball series at Baum-Walker Stadium vs. Alabama's Crimson Tide, the Razorbacks netted nearly nil from their opening pitchers.

Hunter Hollan, Arkansas' Friday flinger opening the 10-inning 9-3 March 24 10-inning victory at No. 1 LSU pitching 51/3 scoreless innings, was yanked in Friday's fifth trailing Alabama, 7-1 in a 12-2 loss.

Arkansas starters Will McEntire and Cody Adcock both exited early hit hard in the 12-2 and 14-5 drubbings LSU inflicted.

Versus Alabama, McEntire was removed down 4-1 in Saturday's fourth.

Sunday starter Ben Bybee's first-inning exited down 2-0 with the bases loaded after retiring the first two batters.

Yet Arkansas turned the Tide, 9-6 Saturday and 5-4 Sunday advancing 23-5 overall/6-3 in the SEC.

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn expressed relief. Literally. On Saturday, he touted relievers Dylan Carter, 21/3 shutout innings, Adcock, whiffing his lone batter, and mainstay Hagen Smith, Saturday's winner throwing 52 pitches the final three frames.

Arkansas' Sunday trio of Texarkana's Adcock, Bentonville's Carter, the winner, and Batesville freshman Gage Wood, the save, became bulls of the bullpen.

"We would've got swept if it wasn't for the bullpen," Van Horn said.

Van Horn is accustomed to prowess from sophomore Smith, a key for last year's College World Series third-place Hogs.

With Smith Saturday spent, Arkansas' Sunday bullpen appeared Pigs in a poke. But they produced. Adcock pitched out of the first-inning inherited bases loaded jam. He went 31/3 down only 3-2 after a solo home run.

Carter, the winner, threw 32/3 innings yielding only a run and two hits though not fresh. He threw 30 pitches Saturday and 63 Sunday.

Wood, no hits/no walks the final 11/3, saved the bequeathed 5-4 lead.

"We told the guys a couple, three guys are going to have to step up," Van Horn said.

Adcock, Carter and Wood all did, Van Horn exclaimed.

The trio would not have pitched tonight, Van Horn said Sunday before the game with Arkansas State was canceled by a rainy forecast.

He wants them refreshed for the Thursday through Saturday SEC series in Oxford, Miss. against reigning national champion Mississippi.

As a 2021 Ole Miss Rebel transferred in 2022 to Crowder Junior College then to Arkansas, Adcock should return Oxford inspired.

Wood and Carter relish packing Sunday's punch.

Rookie Wood will never forget his first Arkansas save.

Bentonville's Carter, paying two years juco dues at Crowder before transferring home a Razorback, won't ever forget the 10,000 strong standing ovation as he yielded to Wood's recording the last eighth-inning out.

"I had chills all down my body," Carter said. "Growing up around here and bleeding Razorback red since I was born and coming to games since I was 9 years old -- it was pretty special."