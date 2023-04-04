Philly indie rockers Grocer make LR debut

Members of Philadelphia trio Grocer are bringing their infectious, energetic brand of indie rock to Vino's for their first-ever show in Little Rock tonight.

The group is on tour in support of "Scatter Plot," a six-song EP released March 3 and the follow-up to the 2022 LP "Numbers Game."

Grocer's songs can be deliriously chaotic. Each member — drummer Cody Nelson, bassist Danielle Lovier and guitarist Nicholas Rahn — trades off on lead vocals, and the band's approach borders on maximalist as they throw everything at their disposal into the arrangements while hopping around from jagged noise ("Smooth Operator") to expansive, paisley underground pop ("Here on Out").

"Up until recently, the lion's share of the writing had been done by Nick," Nelson said last month as he traveled with his band mates through Indiana on their way to a show in Chicago. "He would have a vision of how it would be divvied up instrumentally and vocally, but that has become more collaborative over time. We're trying to come up with ideas together and not define who is singing them until as late in the game as possible."

The band hadn't planned on making an EP when it began recording last summer.

"The idea was that we were going to do a single, 'Downtown Side,'" Rahn said. "We booked a recording date, but the recording engineer had covid and the next date they had was a month later. By that time we were writing a bunch of new stuff and it evolved from a quick single into a bigger project."

After recording the raucously memorable "Downtown Side" at Philadelphia's Headroom Studios, the group made the rest of the EP in its basement. They're old hands at recording themselves, having self-recorded their 2020 debut LP, "Little Splash," the 2021 EP "Delete if Not Allowed" and "Numbers Game."

"It doesn't sound like a basement recording," Lovier says of "Scatter Plot."

Nelson agrees.

"I think that's the reason we've been able to do as much as we have because [we] keep it almost totally in house ... What a lucky position to be in, that we can create what feels like a studio-level recording without any additional cost."

Grocer formed about four years ago after Lovier and Rahn, who founded the classical-influenced indie band all boy/all girl, left New York for Philadelphia to attend the University of the Arts.

"Moving to Philly was so much better," Rahn said. "The quality of life, the ease of which you can find community and friendships in the music world is a lot better; and there is so much cool stuff happening in Philly."

Nelson had come to Philadelphia from Minnesota and met his future band mates on Facebook. He joined them in all boy/all girl for a bit before they started Grocer.

The thing about Grocer, from chatting with them and listening to their work, is that they sound like they are genuinely having fun together.

"I watch a lot of bands that I love and who have great albums, but when I see them it doesn't look like they're having fun," Nelson said.

"We are really intentional about centering fun and playfulness when we get together," Rahn said.

"We're best friends," Lovier added playfully.

Grocer